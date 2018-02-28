Now that White House Communications Director Hope Hicks has resigned, the Internet is set ablaze with random chatter about her role in the White House. One of the most interesting things to come out of said chatter is this small tidbit:

still one of the most amazing facts about Hope Hicks is that she's a third generation PR person. A truly late-empire designation — Ben Walsh (@BenDWalsh) February 28, 2018

If you’re one of those people who love random bits of trivia, here’s your water cooler talk for the week.

this one of my favorite biographical details about anyone ever. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 28, 2018

Sarcasm?

I agree. A few years ago I interviewed a new grad whose parents were PR people and that freaked me out, not to mention made me feel old. But now we're onto the new generation, which makes sense b/c the PR biz grew out of WW2. — dorothy crenshaw (@dorocren) February 28, 2018

Why’d it freak you out? Because he or she knows how to talk to the media?

The cycle of empire marches on… — Tex Rex (@TexRex71) February 28, 2018

And on…and on…and on…

The third generation tends to screw things up doesn't it — 🦅Vega Vandal🦅 (@VegaVandal) February 28, 2018

That’s an understatement.

"shirt sleeves to shirt sleeves…" etc etc — Ben Walsh (@BenDWalsh) February 28, 2018

You know what they say…wealth never survives more than three generations.