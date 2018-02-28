Washington Free Beacon Second Amendment writer, Stephen Gutowski, said what all of us were thinking with one powerful tweet.

BAM.

That’s what we’re all worried about.

Trending

Except he’s turning the NRA into his enemy.

Doubt this is rhetoric, especially when he’s already said he would sign an Executive Order banning bump stocks if Congress fails to do so.

Why even take that chance? Why alienate your voters and your base?

Uhh…okay?

Talk about a public relations nightmare.

And this scenario is a reminder that conservatives must ALWAYS stay vigilant, even though we currently have Congress and the Presidency.

It’s probably not a coincidence.

Things that make you go “hmm.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpgun controlgun control debategun control lawsStephen Gutowski