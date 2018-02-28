Washington Free Beacon Second Amendment writer, Stephen Gutowski, said what all of us were thinking with one powerful tweet.

Well, I suppose the communications director resigning is one way to get attention off of all the new gun control measures the President just suggested he'd support while attacking the influence of one of his biggest supporters. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 28, 2018

I am concerned he's going to go too far and go against 2nd Amendment. — cherokeenatv46 (@cherokeenatv46) February 28, 2018

NRA the solution not the problem — Phil (@Heeler123Phil) February 28, 2018

You understand how Trump manipulates rhetoric by now. Don’t you? — JG (@JohnG405) February 28, 2018

He knows no Democrats will vote for anything. He could be like, “Free healthcare, free college, open borders!”

and Bernie Sanders be like, “nope” — Ukiah Vetskohla 🚂🇺🇸🚹🚺 (@BBaker916) February 28, 2018

Exactly. It’s not Trump’s fault all the punditry models are so narrow and pedantic. — JG (@JohnG405) February 28, 2018

Hope is lucky she doesn't have to deal with the disaster he just created. — John Galt (@Poor_Richards) February 28, 2018

Makes 2018 extremely important for conservatives to get out and vote to put in real conservatives who will defend the #2A. — Nick James (@NickJam54531190) February 28, 2018

That meeting might have pushed her over the edge. Trump doesn't realize what he is playing with on his gun control measures. But luckily the House and Senate will save us. — Nick James (@NickJam54531190) February 28, 2018

Has the new campaign chairman told Trump to move toward the center? — Burnt Pretzels (@burntpretzels) February 28, 2018

