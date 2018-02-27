Fox News Correspondent at Large Geraldo Rivera corrected Sebastian Gorka, who said Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson’s lack of action during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting was pure negligence. According to Geraldo, Peterson made a conscious decision not to go into the school to help children. It wasn’t negligence by any means.

.@GeraldoRivera on Broward deputy who didn’t enter school during mass shooting: “I believe that to use the expression ‘negligence’…gives too much credit. This wasn’t negligence, this was a person making a choice.” #Hannity pic.twitter.com/KdBcT0bgUv — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 28, 2018

Geraldo is actually onto something (for once). Peterson acted like a coward. He chose to protect himself before the kids he was supposed to look out for. What he did was a full on choice.

