Fox News Correspondent at Large Geraldo Rivera corrected Sebastian Gorka, who said Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson’s lack of action during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting was pure negligence. According to Geraldo, Peterson made a conscious decision not to go into the school to help children. It wasn’t negligence by any means.

Geraldo is actually onto something (for once). Peterson acted like a coward. He chose to protect himself before the kids he was supposed to look out for. What he did was a full on choice.

Trending

So. Much. YESSS.

He wanted the title and the look of heroism without ACTUALLY being a hero.

Literally the thought every conservative is having tonight.

That’s when you know our world is REALLY screwed up.

