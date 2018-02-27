Atlantic Beach Police Chief Michelle Cook pleaded with her fellow police officers after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting:

Chief Cook immediately received praise from average citizens who agreed with her stance.

Anyone who is unwilling to go into an active shooter scenario should NOT be in law enforcement. It comes with the territory.

Trending

Deputy Peterson’s failure to go inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School should be a time for fellow officers (across the country) to reflect. How would they respond in a similar situation?

It’s really sad that this question has to be asked.

100 percent true.

Sheriff Scott Israel could learn a thing or two.

Thank you for your service, Gary!

At least you know that about yourself and you’re not putting other people’s lives in danger by living in denial.

She’s walkin’ the walk and talkin’ the talk.

Exactly!

Everyone wants to be a hero but you have to be able to handle what comes with the job, including these unfortunate aspects.

THIS is why we must support those in blue.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: florida school shootinglaw enforcement officerLEOMarjory Stoneman Douglas High Schoolparkland school shootingPolice officer