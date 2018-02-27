Atlantic Beach Police Chief Michelle Cook pleaded with her fellow police officers after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting:

If you are a police officer and you think to yourself for even one second that you will not be able to run towards the gunfire…please quit now. We won't be mad. Innocent lives depend on us to act #dontletthemdown — Michelle Cook (@Wunulub) February 23, 2018

Chief Cook immediately received praise from average citizens who agreed with her stance.

Thank you. It needs to be said. Cowardice or unwillingness to train to active shooter response tactics are unacceptable — Michelle Cook (@Wunulub) February 23, 2018

Anyone who is unwilling to go into an active shooter scenario should NOT be in law enforcement. It comes with the territory.

Unfortunately most people don’t know the answer to this until they are actually facing it! No excuse to those officers …I hope it at least makes other officers look inward & get prepared to overcome the fear. — D. (@Dallas014) February 25, 2018

Deputy Peterson’s failure to go inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School should be a time for fellow officers (across the country) to reflect. How would they respond in a similar situation?

Me too! — Michelle Cook (@Wunulub) February 25, 2018

@Dori30036555 That's a question we ask every applicant that makes it to the interview phase. You should see some of the looks! — Chief Mike Walker (@LPD_Chief) February 23, 2018

It’s really sad that this question has to be asked.

@LPD_Chief no doubt! It’s a special breed, job isn’t for everyone! Nothing wrong with that but if u take that oath then stand behind it always — Dori (@Dori30036555) February 23, 2018

100 percent true.

This is what a leader sounds like

Thank you 👍 — peter holt (@pjholt59) February 27, 2018

Sheriff Scott Israel could learn a thing or two.

Thank you. I'm proud to have worked with cops who would fight to be first through the door knowing there was a bad guy with a gun on the other side — Gary Carlo (@GaryACarlo) February 27, 2018

Thank you for your service, Gary!

I've always wanted to be a po but this is exactly why I sit in an office everyday. My flight instinct runs ways hotter than my fight one. 🤓 I live vicariously through my scanner. — BT (@pomseaLA) February 26, 2018

At least you know that about yourself and you’re not putting other people’s lives in danger by living in denial.

Respect to you ma'am, that is the reason why you are a chief of police, you live and work by your actions, you have to be one of many who think this way, I hope that those officers also speak up in the way you have, thank you. — N_V (@_achilles65_) February 27, 2018

She’s walkin’ the walk and talkin’ the talk.

If entry was made immediately, the shooter would have been busy dealing with inbound fire. Slowing the shooter down if not completely stopping him. Lives without a doubt could have been saved had those Deputies made entry immediately after radioing information in. — Robert Bishop (@RobertBishop01) February 27, 2018

Exactly!

I was a firefighter and you would be shocked how many couldn't stomach blood or other bodily fluids! — Dr E-GADD (@DewZ28) February 26, 2018

Everyone wants to be a hero but you have to be able to handle what comes with the job, including these unfortunate aspects.

I love the women and men in blue, seeing this tweet is a reminder that people I care about may never come home.And all of them know this and embrace it.Real Hero's. — Chris Wisnoskie (@ChrisWisnoskie) February 25, 2018

THIS is why we must support those in blue.