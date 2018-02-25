According to Jim Hoft, founder of the blog Gateway Pundit, Dana Loesch has made some damning accusations against the website.

Loesch allegedly blamed him and the Gateway Pundit for publishing photos of her home online, which forced her and her family to move suddenly. Hoft, however, claims that to be completely false. Hoft allegedly contacted lawyers regarding the issue and Loesch provided a short apology on her syndicated radio show.

Now, Loesch allegedly trash-talked the website at CPAC.

Some people were quick to chime in.

What do you think of the allegations?

