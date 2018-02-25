According to Jim Hoft, founder of the blog Gateway Pundit, Dana Loesch has made some damning accusations against the website.

Loesch allegedly blamed him and the Gateway Pundit for publishing photos of her home online, which forced her and her family to move suddenly. Hoft, however, claims that to be completely false. Hoft allegedly contacted lawyers regarding the issue and Loesch provided a short apology on her syndicated radio show.

Now, Loesch allegedly trash-talked the website at CPAC.

So last fall I was forced to get a lawyer involved after @DLoesch lied and smeared me on air and said Jim Hoft had "doxed" her and posted photos of her house online. This is how Dana operates. She was later forced to retract this awful lie. https://t.co/e0eaYGygZm — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) February 25, 2018

2) What was odd was that our lawyers AND her lawyers found no evidence that ANYONE doxed her. That was weird. Yet she told the same story several weeks later. The media did not question Dana and accepted what she was saying as fact.🧐 https://t.co/IMct6kfb2E — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) February 25, 2018

3.) Then this last week I find out that someone has been telling the elitists at @CPAC who have no knowledge or concern of grassroots supporters that @GatewayPundit was a white supremacist – pro-Nazi blog. Sadly the CPAC gang believed this. 🧐 https://t.co/QP6eHmuPJ0 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) February 25, 2018

4.) This is despite the fact that @gatewaypundit was the 4th ranked conservative news source during the election. Obviously, @CPAC believes all of our readers are white supremacists too (600,000 to 1,000,000 a day)… https://t.co/viCtxVlhd4 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) February 25, 2018

5.) then what a shock it was to find out who was smearing and lying about @gatewaypundit in the back rooms at @cpac – our Dana … https://t.co/SFlmM1hbHn — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) February 25, 2018

Our Dana has been hard at work once again. What a wicked person. Pushing lies to drag a fellow conservative in the dirt. https://t.co/b169AVQrQa — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) February 25, 2018

It was bad enough when I was writing @gatewaypundit myself but now she’s smearing and lying about my writers who are wonderful and talented people. What a wicked person. https://t.co/hyee2v0Q70 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) February 25, 2018

Some people were quick to chime in.

I stopped trusting @DLoesch when she

(a) endorsed #LyinTed; and

(b) likened @RealBenCarson to Satan I stopped thinking #CPAC any good when threatened walk-out on @realDonaldTrump CPAC 2016 — Truth Offends (@LiesDestroy) February 25, 2018

Don't care about CPAC don't care about her. But I read the GP everyday and am grateful to you — thanks Jim, you're simply the best. — Theo Willem (@theow23) February 25, 2018

You're too pathetic for even CPAC. That's saying something. — This Is Not Normal (@NetworkJunkyz) February 25, 2018

What is her beef with you exactly? — Stephen Tennant (@BiglyIfTrue) February 25, 2018

you don’t have any talented writers, Jimbo. You run a sheltered workshop for incompetent trolls. — Fake Mike Boudet (@fakemikeboudet) February 25, 2018

Jim I am fan of yours. However for the sake of unity why attack cpac and Dana continually. Not everyone is going to like each other sometimes personality get in the way. — Mark (@texm98) February 25, 2018

Honestly I can’t stand to read anything you put out; or Breitbart. Both never investigated reporting both of you are repeats of others 1st reportings. I read Sundance who puts you to shame 10 fold. — Miss Penny (@misspennymarie) February 25, 2018

Loesch was Never Trump along with her douche husband. Now they've jumped the bandwagon and think we've forgotten. I haven't. — #ResignSheriffIsrael (@CrimsonMariner) February 25, 2018

Jim, we know there are huge financial interests everywhere. People can be bought. Is it possible, remotely, that someone is giving Dana an incentive to undermine you? Is there bad blood going further back? — Loud Citizen (@LoudCitizen) February 25, 2018

What do you think of the allegations?