Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to investigate Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel’s actions when the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School broke out.

Scott will not suspend Israel until a full investigation is completed.

In statement, @FLGovScott says he wants to allow FDLE investigation to proceed before taking any action against Sheriff Israel. "There must be an independent investigation and that is why I asked the FDLE Commissioner to immediately start this process." 1/2 — Gary Fineout (@fineout) February 25, 2018

"I have spoken to Speaker Corcoran about his request and I understand his concerns. I have spoken to the Speaker regularly since the shooting, and like me, he wants the families to have answers and for there to be full accountability." 2/2 — Gary Fineout (@fineout) February 25, 2018

Gov. Rick Scott will NOT suspend Broward Sheriff Scott Israel over the police response to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He says there needs to be an investigation first pic.twitter.com/khXwqa1fv5 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 25, 2018

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s office, they welcome the investigation because it will provide “accountability” and “ensure public confidence.”