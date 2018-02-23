Apparently there is a projection being cast onto the Gaylord National Resort, where the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is taking place this weekend.

Right now at #CPAC, a projection is being cast on the Gaylord hotel (event venue) that reads “Dreamers Deserve Protection.” Coming from a room across the street. pic.twitter.com/5rPWbIAPIk — Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) February 24, 2018

Currently being projected onto the Gaylord Hotel, site of the #CPAC2018 convention. Police on site handling the situation pic.twitter.com/3KDBCbB8lL — Lone Conservative (@LoConservative) February 24, 2018

Police? Seems a bit…extreme.

Bravo to whoever is doing that! Peaceful protest! They do deserve protection and I hope our government does right by them. — Derrick Gaffney (@DerrickGaffney) February 24, 2018

Who deserves protection? Dreamers or the protesters?

So scary. It’s light forming some words. — SLOPPY STEVE (@sloppy_stevie) February 24, 2018

triggered — Drake (@Falconj28) February 24, 2018

Something like that.

ICE Officers are armed, right? Does that count? — The Statecraft Observer (@StatecraftTweet) February 24, 2018

HA! That is definitely one form of protection.

Someone should project back to them: “Americans are dreamers, too” -President Trump — Harley Kesselman (@harleykesselman) February 24, 2018

That would become the battle of the lasers.