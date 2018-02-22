After CNN’s #StudentsStandUp Town Hall, One America News Network’s Liz Wheeler wanted to remind viewers of one important issue: they should be upset that the FBI failed to investigate a number of complaints that they received about Nikolas Cruz.

If you're more outraged that @DLoesch called a killer crazy than you are about the FBI ignoring a detailed & credible warning about Cruz that COULD HAVE PREVENTED THE SHOOTING… you are not part of the solution. #StudentsStandUp — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 22, 2018

THANK. YOU.

Dana Loesch represents the NRA & gun manufacturers. She is not part of the solution. She is part of the disease. — Deborah (@DebErupts) February 22, 2018

Can’t lefties come up with some new talking points? Please?

For the 407829824 millionth time….the NRA has 5 MILLION members, many of which are NORMAL, average folks.

Was outraged the Sheriff was feeding into the audiences anger trying to take the blame off himself for not acting on ALL the red flags!!! It's the fault of the Sheriff & the FBI NOT the guns! — ✨Mary Ann✨ (@MaryAnnRivi) February 22, 2018

BINGO.

Actually they couldn't have prevented it because the FBI isn't allowed to arrest anyone on a watch list or under surveillance due to legislation pushed by the NRA…

That's not enough of a disqualifying factor to deny an American a gun, sadly.

FL laws allowed him to buy. — Paul Gasari (@WheresMyArk_23) February 22, 2018

The FBI received numerous tips about Cruz’s planned attack. This has nothing to do with the terrorist watch list.

Dana was wrong no matter what she did or said. — Chris Brown (@ChrisB1779) February 22, 2018

At least to every gun control advocate in the room.

I'm outraged that the FBI messed up AND I'm outraged that high capacity magazines and semi-automatic weapons are so easily obtained (and kept) by almost anybody. — We Are SMRT (@wearesmrt) February 22, 2018

This is coming from the person we doesn’t have an ‘a’ in smart?

Yea, she was afforded all sorts of time to carefully articulate the various types of mental illness 🙄 “Crazy” is a good summation of anyone who would go on a shooting spree — Geoff (@rtwingthinker) February 22, 2018

Was she supposed to list off every potential mental illness that they had to have in order to be deemed “insane” or “crazy?”