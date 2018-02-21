Actress Bree Newsome seems to think that the only way for gun control legislation to pass is for African Americans to buy guns en masse.

Whenever politicians talk about giving more guns to people as a solution to gun violence, you can rest assured they aren't talking about Black people b/c we are shot & killed by police for holding BB guns, wallets, cell phones or nothing at all — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) February 22, 2018

You’re wrong, Bree.

Our Constitution sees NO skin color. It protects all Americans, regardless of race, religion or creed.

This is the flawed and discriminatory logic that has held us back: pic.twitter.com/BhGPk0VX5j — Robert J. Reis (@Rreis1972) February 22, 2018

There are SO many things wrong with this chart.

Travel bans were proposed for Muslim extremists who were coming from the Middle East to do America harm.

The border wall was proposed to keep out illegal aliens, regardless of if they committed a murder or not.

The “more cops and prisons” notion for black people…no one knows where that supposed argument comes from.

Please, try again.

You are right. Also more guns = more profit for NRA and gun sellers. — MyNameisMoot (@Daphnesmama) February 22, 2018

What gun control advocates fail to understand is that the NRA is made up of 5 MILLION gun owners across the nation. Members are average, everyday Americans who want their Second Amendment rights protected. There are only so many gun manufacturers and guess what? There are 5 million people working for those manufacturers.

Exactly! I still say if all black and brown ppl bought assault rifles legislation would pass next day! — Lewdog (@lewdog73) February 22, 2018

Actually, if you look at the history behind the NRA, the organization fought to arm blacks. So there goes that narrative.

A black teacher with a gun is going to be in real trouble when SWAT arrives. — Frank Flobster (@Frank61pc) February 22, 2018

Oh brother…

Something tells me that if the Black community started buying AR-15's in large quantities, #Congress might start to address #GunControl much more quickly#BlackHistoryMonth #BlackHistoryMonth2018 — H.G. Flores (@ElCapitahn) February 22, 2018

Back up your claim.

Buy. More. Guns.

The only way we ever got the NRA to endorse gun control was when black people started buying them. — Cynthia🌊Nevil (@Ab_Synthia) February 22, 2018

Cynthia, there ARE black NRA members, you know.

Antonia Okafor is a prime example.

It's not hard to imagine a situation where an armed teacher shoots a student of color for "being aggressive" and it being considered justified. — Grant Deppen (@GrantDeppen) February 22, 2018

If teachers are allowed to start carrying guns, what makes you think everyone is going to turn into a madman or woman and suddenly start shooting kids?

Really? How about when the NRA offered firearm lessons to African Americans to defend themselves from KKK, white supremacist attacks. Stop race baiting everything. — Ethan (@ethanbg2002) February 22, 2018

THANK YOU!