Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has a rather interesting question:

The big question is: should the media be promoting opinions by teenagers who are in an emotional state and facing extreme peer pressure in some cases? — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 20, 2018

It’s a valid question.

You know SJWs were quick to jump on the defense though.

A bigger question: should young voters care about the opinions of balding men who value their trauma less than capital? — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) February 20, 2018

That’s a bit harsh, don’t you think? After all, O’Reilly doesn’t make any money (as far as we can tell) from the Second Amendment staying intact.

The bigger question is if anyone cares about the opinion of a sad old man who lost his job after settling sexual harassment suits for 37 million dollars and now posts photos of his Corgi all day. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 20, 2018

Clearly, you do if you’re taking the time to respond to his tweet. So there’s that…

The bigger question is: should you be promoting assault weapons to be used by anyone, even those who are in an instable state and encourage hatred in some cases? — GuillaumeTC (@GuillaumeTC) February 20, 2018

Can someone PLEASE educate this guy on what an “assault weapon” truly is?

Stop trying to gaslight the #Parkland survivors by saying they're too 'emotional' to have an opinion. They just watched their classmate die. They almost DIED. They're emotional response is appropriate. Know who's isn't? YOURS!#NEVERAGAIN @cameron_kasky @Emma4Change — Shanon M. Ingles (@ShanonMIngles) February 20, 2018

Gaslighting: a form of psychological manipulation narcissists use to discredit their victims by attempting to make them question their own memory, perception, and sanity. Did you try to gaslight the women you sexually harassed, by calling them over-emotional, too? #MeToo — Shanon M. Ingles (@ShanonMIngles) February 20, 2018

Only one problem with you using the “gaslighting” term: O’Reilly wasn’t the gunman, therefore the Parkland survivors are NOT his victims.

the main question is should the media be promoting the opinion of commentators and Congressmen who are accepting blood money from the NRA? — ProgressiveMama (@Antigunmama) February 20, 2018

You call it blood money, we call it a “thank you” for protecting the Second Amendment.

You should be ashamed of yourself, Bill. You fear more will rally around these smart, articulate teens who are now the adults in the room while the childishness that is Congress & the negligence that is the @NRA continues. So, you attempt to discredit these students. We see it. — Mary Carrick (@MaryCarrickSing) February 20, 2018

…or he’s simply point out something people hadn’t thought of.

Not everything is a manipulation game, you know.

The big question is: should the media be promoting opinions of old, out-of-touch, irrelevant douchebags who have shriveled up dusty hearts and are facing pre$$ure from the NRA? — Jennifro (@jennifro) February 21, 2018

And what makes you think he’s being pressured by the NRA? Can’t ANYONE who is a legal gun owner have an opinion without being accused of being bought by the NRA?

Well, to answer a question with a question: in which emotional state are you more likely to listen to them? It's harder to ignore somebody that is crying than it is to ignore somebody that is calmly giving a planned interview to a media person. — SpinsterAunt (@Wrong_Pines) February 20, 2018

Oh, you mean like student Doug Hogg, who is calm and collected during every interview?