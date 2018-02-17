Turning Point USA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk appeared on Judge Jeanine Pirro’s show, along with progressive radio host Christopher Hahn, to talk about the shooting in Florida.

According to Hahn, the way to preventing mass shootings in the future is to allow the free market to regulate guns, similar to how the automobile industry works.

Charlie Kirk, on the other hand, points out that the problem with Hahn’s suggestion is that it implies these “solutions” would have stopped the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when they wouldn’t have. The problem America is currently facing is a cultural problem. We’ve lost our way. We’ve lost our faith in God. And we’ve lost our moral compass.

.@charliekirk11: "We have a culture problem in this country that has stemmed from failing public schools and bad government programs." https://t.co/MKlk2Zebam @JudgeJeanine pic.twitter.com/AEV7J3Pkiu — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 18, 2018

No one mentioned that the NRA members are never involved in mass shootings. These citizens are respectful of the law and responsible with their firearms. — Robin Paul (@RobinPa05355413) February 18, 2018

Because they respect the law, their firearms and other people’s lives.

Charlie Kirk was right on target. The Regressive Left has manipulated our culture to the point that we have lost a grip on what our Founding Fathers created. It's time to Make America GREAT Again! — Jim McKechnie (@tiger_jim) February 18, 2018

We’ve lost our faith in God and our moral compass. THAT is the problem America is having.

The FBI didn't mess up in my opinion. You don't fire until fired upon. Of course, they could've watched the guy with satellite, but this is one of many unfortunate events. — James Finley Pruitt (@FinleyPruitt) February 18, 2018

Uhhh…they didn’t investigate tips about Nikolas Cruz. How is that NOT a failure?