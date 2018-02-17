Turning Point USA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk appeared on Judge Jeanine Pirro’s show, along with progressive radio host Christopher Hahn, to talk about the shooting in Florida.

According to Hahn, the way to preventing mass shootings in the future is to allow the free market to regulate guns, similar to how the automobile industry works.

Charlie Kirk, on the other hand, points out that the problem with Hahn’s suggestion is that it implies these “solutions” would have stopped the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when they wouldn’t have. The problem America is currently facing is a cultural problem. We’ve lost our way. We’ve lost our faith in God. And we’ve lost our moral compass.

Trending

OH SNAP.

Because they respect the law, their firearms and other people’s lives.

We’ve lost our faith in God and our moral compass. THAT is the problem America is having.

Uhhh…they didn’t investigate tips about Nikolas Cruz. How is that NOT a failure?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: charlie kirkchristopher hahnflorida school shootinggun controlJudge Jeanine PirroMarjory Stoneman Douglas High SchoolTurning Point USAvideo