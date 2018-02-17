Since Democrats always seem to be SO confused about what conservative want, talk radio host John Cardillo did his best to make things as easy as possible for liberals to understand.

Let’s make it simple for Dems: – You’re not getting our guns

– There was no collusion

– Illegals are illegal

– We’re winning big in 2018 and 2020

– Trump is your president — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 18, 2018

Get it? Got it? Good.

