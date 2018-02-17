Students across the nation are planning a nationwide student walkout next week. Details will be released on Monday.

The walkout is in response to the shooting that took place on Valentine’s Day in Florida.

Gun control advocates quickly applauded the students for their action. Many encouraged them to stay home from school until legislators take up gun control measures.

Is this about getting Democratic voters or about stopping “gun violence?”

Doubtful. There are areas of the country where guns are a normal way of life and people respect them.

Again…doubtful.

