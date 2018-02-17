Students across the nation are planning a nationwide student walkout next week. Details will be released on Monday.

CALLING ALL STUDENTS🗣

In response to the Florida shooting, there will be a nation-wide walkout held next week. Take action. Start planning with friends and classmates. Spread the word. Walkout time/date to be released by Monday the 19th. — Student Walkout Against Gun Violence (@studentswalkout) February 16, 2018

The walkout is in response to the shooting that took place on Valentine’s Day in Florida.

As students protested against gun violence outside a Broward County school, a Twitter page/@studentswalkout was established seeking to carry out a nationwide student walkout next week https://t.co/hvUdVkL8F1 pic.twitter.com/KfTM8w6BeY — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) February 17, 2018

Students have staged a walkout at South Broward High School in Florida in order to protest for better gun control. ✊🏽pic.twitter.com/Nq6nV7rn0O — Simar (@sahluwal) February 16, 2018

Gun control advocates quickly applauded the students for their action. Many encouraged them to stay home from school until legislators take up gun control measures.

Let’s make sure they register to vote if they are turning 18 soon in order to vote in November. This is the next generation of the #BlueWave2018 ✊🏼#GunReformNow #NRAbloodmoney — PineAppleZipCode✨ (@Gioiosa707) February 16, 2018

Is this about getting Democratic voters or about stopping “gun violence?”

I hope all schools across the country will follow suit! — @wasregan (@wasregan) February 16, 2018

Doubtful. There are areas of the country where guns are a normal way of life and people respect them.

These kids are heroes we need and the ones we certainly don't deserve. May we learn from them. — Leslie Nahigyan (@berrymaiden) February 16, 2018

I applaud these young people for protesting! And I am thankful that they represent our future! So proud! Keep it up! Just because you can’t vote yet does not mean your voices shouldn’t be heard and heard loud! — Dotsie Mack (@dotsmack) February 16, 2018

I hope this spreads to every school across America. Enough! #GunControlNow — Ellen (@eainaire) February 16, 2018

Again…doubtful.

Don't even go back to School until they have this straightened out. Kids are not safe in those buildings when their are disturbed kids with guns around. All kids should Boycott School until it is fixed. — corky phillips (@corky_phillips) February 16, 2018

IF STUDENTS REFUSE TO ATTEND PUBLIC SCHOOL, due to safety concerns resulting in Governments REFUSAL to PLACE RESTRICTIONS ON GUNS…schools WILL NOTICE millions of 💵 they lose for those empty desks and perhaps STATES will pass and pressure republicans. — can we eat now? Ⓥ (@dannalynette) February 17, 2018

High school students: protest. Change can start with each of you. Don't give up until your school is safer from gun violence. Make them listen! — Cheeto 🏳️‍🌈 (@cheeto_shane) February 17, 2018

Please walkout until your school listens and keeps you safe! Don’t give up! Praying the gov’t will listen! — Baker's Sto 'N Go (@Bakersstongo) February 17, 2018