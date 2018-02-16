Gun Owners of America’s executive director, Eric Pratt, went on CNN’s “Quest Means Business” to debate Richard Quest on the Florida school shooting and potential gun control solutions.

Notice that Quest continually dismisses Pratt’s arguments?

They ignore facts because the facts tell them that their arguments are downright WRONG.

Liberals seem to forget one major point: criminals break the law (that’s literally the definition of a criminal). Creating more laws isn’t going to force these law breaks to suddenly become law-abiding citizens.

Unfortunately, that’s their MO.

This would have been a sign that would have been great for Quest to read.

There are already minimum age requirements for guns: 18 for a rifle and 21 for a handgun. Obviously, some states have exceptions to those but that’s the general rule of thumb.

Except there’s a difference between fact and opinion.

