Gun Owners of America’s executive director, Eric Pratt, went on CNN’s “Quest Means Business” to debate Richard Quest on the Florida school shooting and potential gun control solutions.

GOA’s @erichmpratt debates Richard Quest on CNN’s “Quest Means Business” on the tragic Florida Shooting. "You're entitled to your opinion, but you're not entitled to your own facts." Pratt said. https://t.co/YowDMBocJy — GOA (@GunOwners) February 16, 2018

Notice that Quest continually dismisses Pratt’s arguments?

Facts are completely foreign to liberals. They live solely on hysterical emotional rhetoric and propaganda. — gregr (@gregr_a) February 16, 2018

They ignore facts because the facts tell them that their arguments are downright WRONG.

The logic )or complete lack thereof) of some amazes me everyday… pic.twitter.com/hslrrm5tGU — Reuben Dickison (@ReubenDickison) February 16, 2018

Liberals seem to forget one major point: criminals break the law (that’s literally the definition of a criminal). Creating more laws isn’t going to force these law breaks to suddenly become law-abiding citizens.

Idiots are using this like they always do to take away rights from law abiding citizens 2self defense! How dare they politicize the tragedy 2 enslave non criminals with their ulterior motives! — JohnMark_IB (@JohnMark_IB) February 16, 2018

Unfortunately, that’s their MO.

These are the only facts that matter… pic.twitter.com/zjrgirxTfc — Michael Stitzel (@USMC_DaZarge) February 16, 2018

This would have been a sign that would have been great for Quest to read.

Since all school shooters are < 23 maybe we should just gave a minimum age for possession, ownership, & purchase of an AR platform? — The Duck (@_DuckOfDeath) February 16, 2018

There are already minimum age requirements for guns: 18 for a rifle and 21 for a handgun. Obviously, some states have exceptions to those but that’s the general rule of thumb.

Free speech allows everyone their own facts, and to report them without penalty or censure. No law requires you to listen to them. — Peter Ostman (@Peter_W_Ostman) February 16, 2018

Except there’s a difference between fact and opinion.