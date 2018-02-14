Dallas sports reporter Mike Leslie decided to break out of his comfort zone today when he attempted to explain the 8 stages of mass shootings.

Hmm.

It’s understandable how you came to that conclusion, Kenny.

Trending

Why don’t you tell us what your solution is then?

No, he’s saying that you’re LITERALLY doing NOTHING, which is what you’re complaining about.

Ironic, much?

A simple tweet like the one you made isn’t going to make a difference. What makes you think that your opinion is any more special than anyone else’s? Is it that blue checkmark next to your name?

^^^ SO. MUCH. THIS.

And by that side are you talking about those of us who are pro-gun?

That was quite the leap there, buddy.

Except the NRA supported the “Fix NICS” bill which makes the National Instant Background Check System complete. So how is that doing nothing?

Correction: one side doesn’t even wait for the blood to be cleaned up and the scene to be cleared before advocating for policy changes.

*cough* gun controllers *cough*

Now we’re 5 and playing that blame game. REAL mature.

There are SO many flaws in this argument.

  1. The NRA donations millions of dollars to candidates across the country. It’s no different than Planned Parenthood donating a bunch of money to candidates who advocate their cause. If you’re going to argue big money needs to get out of politics, don’t cherry pick your organizations.
  2. Pro-gun people were afraid of having their guns taken away because of the policies the last administration implemented. It had nothing to do with Fox. And, hopefully you know this, but not EVERYONE who owns a gun watches cable news.
  3. Obama being black has NOTHING to do with the fear gun owners faced.
  4. Obama WAS coming for our guns. That’s why Shannon Watts and the Brady folks LOVE him and Hillary.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-gunnergun controlgun control advocatesmass shootingsparkside