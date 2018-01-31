President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, appeared on Fox News Radio Wednesday. During his interview, Kelly was asked about Gregory Salcido, a California teacher who openly bashed military members’ intelligence.

“I think the guy ought to go to hell,” Kelly said, according to USA Today. “I just hope he enjoys the liberties and the lifestyle that we have fought for.”

According to CNN, Salcido previously said: “They’re not like high-level thinkers, they’re not academic people, they’re not intellectual people.”

Salcido has since been put on administrative leave pending an investigation.

People had some mighty strong opinions about Kelly’s point of view:

Maybe need invite teacher to the battlefield to learn something — L (@TexMockingbird) January 31, 2018

That would definitely teach him a lesson.

Bettin’ his first time on the range will go something like this:

That’s the beauty of America. Everyone is entitled to a voice and an opinion. The teacher is free as is Mr. Kelly. USA! — Cosmetic Surgery (@naderi_center) January 31, 2018

That IS one of the greatest things about living in America. We’re free to have opinions, even if they differ significantly from others. But you can’t forget that we have those rights and freedoms BECAUSE of the men and women who put their lives on the line for us.

That is not about free speech, it is about they hate Americans and American military, unforgivable! — SuperMan (@clarkgao) February 1, 2018

EXACTLY.

Soldiers have given their lives to protect that teacher’s right to criticize the military John. Did you forget? — downsized (@joebillharrison) January 31, 2018

They have also laid down their life so Kelly can have an opinion as well.

It’s easy to understand how these remarks by this teacher can be so offensive… but it’s exactly that same reason General Kelly and thousands of military men and women joined the military… so that we as a society have that right to voice our opinions..even if it’s offensive!!! — JFGonzalez (@JFGonzalez1968) January 31, 2018

No one is downplaying that argument. People seem to not understand why Kelly is so offended by the comments.

Kelly is losing his integrity — Terry Guay (@TerryGuay2) January 31, 2018

That was your grand takeaway? Seriously?

Kelly is just a quack- — mickey (@americanempire) February 1, 2018

Apparently liberals think EVERYONE is a quack. Can ya’ll PLEASE get a new line?

John Kelly and his boss are the lowest of the low — James C. Hamilton (@hamiljc) January 31, 2018

Because they put America first? Because they BELIEVE in our Military?

I read what the teacher said and he was right — Ike Murphy (@IkeMurphy52) January 31, 2018

People like you are a disgrace to society.

Uh, fuck you, Kelly… no-one is immune to criticism, not even the military. — Thor Silverstein (@ThorSilverstein) January 31, 2018

There’s a difference between being critical of the military and military strategy. It’s a whole nothing thing to be completely disrespectful to our veterans and active duty members who risk EVERYTHING so you can sit on your butt and tweet all day.