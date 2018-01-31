President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, appeared on Fox News Radio Wednesday. During his interview, Kelly was asked about Gregory Salcido, a California teacher who openly bashed military members’ intelligence.

“I think the guy ought to go to hell,” Kelly said, according to USA Today. “I just hope he enjoys the liberties and the lifestyle that we have fought for.”

According to CNN, Salcido previously said: “They’re not like high-level thinkers, they’re not academic people, they’re not intellectual people.”

Salcido has since been put on administrative leave pending an investigation.

People had some mighty strong opinions about Kelly’s point of view:

That would definitely teach him a lesson.

Bettin’ his first time on the range will go something like this:

That IS one of the greatest things about living in America. We’re free to have opinions, even if they differ significantly from others. But you can’t forget that we have those rights and freedoms BECAUSE of the men and women who put their lives on the line for us.

EXACTLY.

They have also laid down their life so Kelly can have an opinion as well.

No one is downplaying that argument. People seem to not understand why Kelly is so offended by the comments.

That was your grand takeaway? Seriously?

Apparently liberals think EVERYONE is a quack. Can ya’ll PLEASE get a new line?

Because they put America first? Because they BELIEVE in our Military?

People like you are a disgrace to society.

There’s a difference between being critical of the military and military strategy. It’s a whole nothing thing to be completely disrespectful to our veterans and active duty members who risk EVERYTHING so you can sit on your butt and tweet all day.

