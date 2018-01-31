One of the biggest highlights of last night’s State of the Union address didn’t even come from President Donald Trump himself. The magical moment came from none other than Rep. Joe Kennedy III, the Democrats’ choice to give the State of the Union response.

During Grant Stinchfield’s show on NRATV, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch appeared to talk about the tragedy the Democrats are referring to as a response.

“Nothing says ‘let’s talk to the middle class’ like putting out an overly Carmexed, one-percenter ginger out there to address everyone … I also think it’s really bad optics to have a Kennedy give a speech in front of a car, but I digress.“ –@DLoesch #SOTU pic.twitter.com/RMyRuLkQzz — NRATV (@NRATV) January 31, 2018

The BEST part of this whole thing HAS to be Dana putting on Carmex during the whole interview. A close second is her dancing to “Lips Poppin’.”

Lay off the Carmex, man. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 31, 2018

He wanted to make sure his lips were camera ready.

Can’t lie, this song makes you want to get up and DANCEEEEE.

These two weren’t the only two to take jabs at Kennedy either.

Isn’t it great when these rich folks try to tell poor people how to live their lives?

On the positive side, we had a Kennedy and a Car, and everyone is still alive. pic.twitter.com/pWyc3Ohcn2 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 31, 2018

OUCHHH.

OMG…you all are actually promoting this?! I thought this embarrassing footage was leaked! hahahahhahahahahahahahaahhahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahaahhahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahaahhahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahaahhahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahaha! pic.twitter.com/nOBS6Y66qH — christian (@IAmOnly1ButIAm1) January 31, 2018

We aren’t letting this go into the vault of hidden secrets without enjoying it a bit first.