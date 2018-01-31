Today was an interesting day in the Oval Office. President Donald Trump was gifted…a pair of Aflac socks. Apparently the company has increased 401(k) contributions as a result of Trump’s tax plan.

The other interesting thing to note: Melania Trump appeared in an Aflac commercial back in 2005.

Pres Trump gets a pair of @Aflac socks from employee invited to describe the company's increased contributions to employee 401(k) programs. @POTUS mentioned that (in 2005), wife Melania was in a commercial with the @Aflac duck. pic.twitter.com/KqNu6JnOeo — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 31, 2018

Is there a matching tie too?

This guy’s face says it all.

“Trollin’ the President. In person.”

He can’t even hide his excitement.

POTUS is gifted Aflac socks pic.twitter.com/JYSWW2DnEh — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 31, 2018

“What is this they’re giving me?”

Today in the Oval Office,@realdonaldtrump mentioned his wife Melania Trump's appearance in this 2005 commercial when an AFLAC employee took part in a tax cuts meeting

https://t.co/sm8fsTLYVq via @YouTube — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 31, 2018

Here’s the full commercial Melania stars in:

Some people had the right idea.

‘MURICAAAAA!

Others used the opportunity to roast on Trump:

Well he is a quack, so they're fitting — HeWhoShallBeRedacted (@redacted2014) January 31, 2018

How long did it take you to come up with that line?

Crap, @Aflac don't make me cancel my policy. — Dmin (@vardmin) January 31, 2018

Are you sad they’re benefiting from the Republican tax cuts?

Cry baby.

You hate that America is winning, too?

May he hang himself with them — Michael Wild Ⓜ️ (@michaelwild2198) January 31, 2018

Don’t be shocked if you end up with Secret Service at your door.

Seriously, people, what the hell is wrong with you?! Why can’t you be happy that there are Americans who are being POSITIVELY impacted by Congressional policy? I get it. You’re a Democrat and you don’t want to admit that the Republicans have done anything right. That would mean you have to reevaluate yourself, your politicians and your policy perspective. Wishing ill harm on the President of the United States — REGARDLESS of what party he belongs to — is WRONG.

BE HAPPY FOR YOUR FELLOW AMERICAN.

It seems like all the Democrats have embraced Negative Nancy’s resting b**ch face.