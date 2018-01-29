Gun control advocate Shannon Watts, who is best known for her role at Moms Demand Action, has taken up a new cause: getting the liberal media to pay attention to the “Resistance.”

On Tuesday I created this petition – it has 45,000 signatures. CNN hasn’t said it will give #TheResistance the same on-air opportunity to respond after the #SOTU they gave the Tea Party in 2011, so activists organized a #PeoplesSOTUResponse https://t.co/IJRRGk2EXq — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 30, 2018

According to Watts, CNN should allow members of the Resistance to come on and talk about President Trump’s first State of the Union address.

Here’s what her petition says:

Tell CNN to air a State of Union response from The Resistance After the election of Donald Trump, The Resistance – led mainly by women – became a movement of citizen activists opposing the harmful policies of the Trump administration. Women who have never engaged deeply with the political process before have been driven to take action. They’re starting new advocacy and candidate training organizations, and they’re running for office in record numbers. We call on CNN and other news networks to air a response from The Resistance after the State of the Union on January 30.

Translations: The liberal media should allow Watts and her cronies to partake in commentary because they’re supposed to be on the same side.

About the petition (according to Watts):

Coalitions of Americans have grown movements over the past decade that led to The Resistance. And women of color, who have been at the forefront of social change throughout history, are playing a key role in The Resistance, providing leadership and organizing their communities. The Resistance is a bigger and more influential than the Tea Party ever was, and in 2011, CNN broadcast the Tea Party’s State of the Union response to a nationwide audience, saying, “The Tea Party has become a major force in American politics and within the Republican Party.” Activists working to change America at the grassroots level should have an opportunity to respond to the President’s speech. Movement leaders who have been working in the fights for racial justice, immigration justice, voting rights, LGBTQIA rights, healthcare, economic justice, and more, are ready to respond. The Resistance is not slowing down: millions of women and caring allies marched the day after the President’s inauguration in 2017, and record numbers marched across the country again this month. Tell CNN and other networks to air a State of the Union response from The Resistance.

Watts must have realized CNN wasn’t going to fold. Suddenly, an alternative plan has been made.

Here’s who will be making a statement

Brittany Packnett – Vice President of National Community Alliances for Teach for America, a co-founder of Campaign Zero, and a member of President Barack Obama’s 21st Century Policing Task Force.

Cristina Jimenez – Founder and Executive Director of United We Dream.

Fatima Goss Graves – National Women’s Law Center CEO and founder.

Ilyse Hogue – President of NARAL Pro-Choice America.

Sarah McBride – National Press Secretary for Hillary Clinton.

Samuel Sinyangwe – Co-Founder of Campaign Zero.

Wayward Winfred – Founder of People for Bernie.

Ady Barkan – Director of Local Progress and Director of Fed Up at the Center for Popular Democracy.

Vanita Gupta – President and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

Amanda Litman – Co-Founder and Executive Director of Run for Something and formerly Hillary Clinton’s Email Director.

Sasha Stashwick – Senior Advocate at the National Resource Defense Council.

Special guests include:

Patton Oswalt – actor best known for his role in King of Queens.

Wil Wheaton – actor best known for his role in the Big Bang Theory.

Debra Messing – actress best known for her role in Will and Grace.

Piper Perabo – actress best known for her role in Covert Affairs.

Javier Munoz – actor best known for his Broadway performances.

Kendrink Sampson – actor best known for his appearance in The Vampire Diaries.

W. Kamau Bell – host of CNN’s United Shades of America.

Sarah Silverman – actress best known for her show on Comedy Central.

Jason Kander – President of Let America Vote.