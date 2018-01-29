Charlie Kirk brought up a great point earlier today. Anytime something goes right in our country, it’s thanks to President Barack Obama. Anytime something goes wrong, it’s President Donald Trump’s fault. The media has a way of picking and choosing what president gets credit or berated for his policies.

According to the media: If something goes well it is Obama who deserves the credit If something goes wrong, it is Trump who deserves the blame — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 29, 2018

Ain’t that the truth?

I mean they blamed the false alarm in Hawaii on him for Christ’s sakes — Nixon (@NIXONsounds) January 29, 2018

As if it was Trump’s fault that some idiot pushed the wrong button.

Obama did nothing for this country except cause strife between law enforcement and African Americans. What a legacy he left. He was a junior senator from unfortunately from Illinois who was involved w Acorn who made the housing market tumble. — Paula Whitaker (@PaulaWh87821762) January 29, 2018

Sadly, some on the left will consider that an accomplishment. They’ll say “but hey! We got Black Lives Matter out of Obama.” And you know how they feel about BLM.

How can we correct that. Too much misinformation out there…..however…..their cluelessness helped in the last election. They don’t know about the real world. — Handicapped (@Sadciti) January 29, 2018

There are pros and cons to their misinformation. On one hand, the majority of Americans are misinformed. They’re told the wrong info and they repeat it because they assume it’s accurate. On the other hand, that misinformation and narrative that the mainstream media has decided to run with is the reason Trump got elected.

During Obama's presidency everything that went wrong was Bush's fault. — Janel Woodbury (@Nellie1983) January 29, 2018

Because it’s easier for the Democrats to blame others instead of standing by their policies and defending them.

When Obama was in office, I did frequently ask, “At one point will things be Obama’s fault?”

The Only thing Obama can take credit for, is almost destroying the American way of life and economy, all by himself. — footmdrph (@footmdrph) January 29, 2018

And how many presidents want to be on the end of THAT legacy?

Answer:

Fall back position: It's Bush's fault. — Omer Causey (@Am1stActionComm) January 29, 2018

Surprised they aren’t blaming Bush 41 for things too.

They said trump would never get the economy moving again. Now they say Obama is the reason for the economic success. It’s laughable! — George Stamos (@TPUSAStamos) January 29, 2018

Don’t you just LOVE how the narrative is always changing?