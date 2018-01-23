Actress Suzanne Somers was approached by TMZ and asked how she felt about the government shutdown. During the interview, she admitted to being a fan of President Donald Trump’s policies.

Here’s the conversation:

TMZ: Hey Suzanne. Are you happy about the shutdown with the government today?

Somers: Yeaaah.

TMZ: It’s about time we shut down or what? What are your thoughts on that?

Somers: Let’s just, like, get it all together.

TMZ: Get it all together?

Somers: [while laughing awkwardly] None of us want it.

TMZ: Shutdown permanently. It’s Trump’s one year anniversary. Do you think it’s, like, a timely thing to happen?

Somers: I’m happy about him.

TMZ: You’re happy about what he’s doing? Cutting taxes?

Somers: Yeah, I am.

TMZ: What’re you happy about?

Somers: I’m happy that the economy is doing so much better.

TMZ: Awesome. That’s so cool to hear someone say that in Los Angeles because it’s a very oppossing–

Somers: Very rare.

TMZ: –side and take.

Somers: [while laughing] And now my career is over.

TMZ: [laughing] Oh stop. I think there’s some people that will have your back out there.