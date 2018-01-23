Ever since Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced his retirement, Republicans have refused to take him seriously. It might also have something to do with the fact the Flake has been one of President Donald Trump’s loudest opponents.

Flake decided to let the Twitterphere know what he thought should be done about our growing economy.

We represent less than 5% of the world's population and just 20% of the world's economic output. To find markets for our goods & services, we need to sign new trade agreements. We can't afford to be left behind by shunning these agreements. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 24, 2018

Except people weren’t happy to hear from him.

Can’t wait for you to be gone! pic.twitter.com/XBLKmQUt6m — Ex-Dem🇺🇸Latina (@ExDemLatina) January 24, 2018

When they use Arnold to bash you, you know you’ve screwed up.

At this point, you represent NOBODY, so your words are useless. #ReleaseTheMemo — #ReleaseTheMemo (@DGreatAwakening) January 24, 2018

Technically, he still represents the fine people of Arizona. So there’s that…

So what are you going to do Mr. Average Joe? — JelloUnderInvestigation (@HawaiiS17) January 24, 2018

Probably as much as the rest of us.

Oh don't worry about it jeff. OUR PRESIDENT WILL HANDLE IT… BUT BYE. — Amber Smith (@amberaimshigh) January 24, 2018

I'm sure that retiring will help. — HexenGhul (@HexenGhul) January 24, 2018

If you can’t succeed you’re better off not admitting defeat.

Jeff Flake- portrait of an American underachiever. — Hannibal the Avenger (@Hannibal_Barca2) January 24, 2018

Now that one has REALLY got to burn.

Go away RINO. can’t you resign the Senate now. Please. — Deplorable Dan #MAGA (@ryancam65808211) January 24, 2018

But then he wouldn’t get to grace us with his policy tweets! Or maybe he still will? Who knows.

I hate when you complain about shit that you enable — John Foran (@John_Foran) January 24, 2018

That’s kind of the definition of being a politician though.

What has happened, Jeff? All of a sudden you are acting like a Republican! — Dan Freeman (@nam6870vet) January 24, 2018

Might depend on what side of the bed he wakes up on each morning.

The only reason you are commenting a lot lately is to poke a stick in President Trumps eye. Get lost you are done! — Steven James (@ssgtosava) January 24, 2018

Preeeetty much.