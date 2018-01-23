The saga about the New York Times profile on Dana Loesch continues. Earlier, the Washington Free Beacon’s Stephen Gutowski spoke out about the writer’s assumptions about pro-gun women. Now, RedState’s Ben Howe has come forward saying the NYT took his comments out of context.

I find the placement of this quote (the only one among an hours worth of conversation) to be very telling. — Ben (@BenHowe) January 24, 2018

One might read it and easily draw the conclusion that I was also talking about the videos from the preceding paragraph. — Ben (@BenHowe) January 24, 2018

It would then be easy to read what I said and think I was saying Dana laughs when she finds out that people are upset over them. And then on top of that figure out “who gets killed” because of them later — Ben (@BenHowe) January 24, 2018

Of course, the liberal media would love a quote that backed up THAT narrative, now wouldn’t they?

This quote is actually from early in the phone call. She had asked when I first became aware of Dana and I’d mentioned seeing her on MSNBC cleaning @mtaibbi’s clock in 2010. — Ben (@BenHowe) January 24, 2018

I then mentioned that it had amused me then (and still does) that when she upsets some and they start yelling at her in those tv interviews “she laughs.” — Ben (@BenHowe) January 24, 2018

It IS quite funny, especially when the person she’s talking to gets bent out of shape.

And went on to say something about how part of her appeal is that she jumps headfirst into those types of sparring matches and used a common phrase that indicates you will sort out the fallout of the tv argument later. — Ben (@BenHowe) January 24, 2018

The way she used this quote didn’t seem to bother Dana but it bothers the shit out of me. This was designed to appear a way that is not reflective of its intent. — Ben (@BenHowe) January 24, 2018

The interviewer was real nice to me on the phone. But I noticed a few times when she focused on certain things I said and I felt like she was trying to lead me somewhere but I didn’t let her. — Ben (@BenHowe) January 24, 2018

They call that “baiting” so that they get the answers they’re looking for.

But as is predictable, she purposefully chose to use my words in a way that suited the narrative she’d already chosen. — Ben (@BenHowe) January 24, 2018

Well, duh. She clearly went into the article with a point of view in mind…and it’s one that’s NOT favorable to gun rights advocates.

I know I’ll get all the Dana haters now, talking about what she “deserves.” Please expect to be ignored. — Ben (@BenHowe) January 24, 2018

Haters gonna hate.

I don’t appreciate purposefully being taken out of context to feed a narrative. — Ben (@BenHowe) January 24, 2018

Sadly, that’s what the New York Times and other liberal media outlets have been known to do.

Oh, one more thing. If that WASN’T the writer’s intent then they’re just a really shitty writer with no understanding of segues. One or the other. — Ben (@BenHowe) January 24, 2018

Now those are some REAL fighting words, Ben.

Reaction is falling on typical partisan lines. People who regularly call @dloesch a murderer are suddenly saying my quote doesn’t indicate anything of the sort. https://t.co/Wr34gzFnWI — Ben (@BenHowe) January 24, 2018

We all know who falls on what side of the line.

I’ll let my record on calling out bullshit from all sides speak for itself. I’m betting my take on bias is more credible than yours. — Ben (@BenHowe) January 24, 2018

Ben HAS made enemies on both sides of the aisle.

Interestingly enough, John Podhoretz, the New York Times’ Editor of Commentary, encouraged his followers to check out Howe’s thread.

Makes you wonder…is he endorsing what Howe says?

Ben did receive some praise from people.

I read the thread. Thanks for sharing. I didn't like Dana's NRA video AND I don't want to see her or you misrepresented. — Nomalanga (@Mother_Oya) January 24, 2018

Even people who disagree with you can want you to be quoted fairly. Amazing, ain’t it?

Reading the quote as it is here makes me love Dana even more. Fearless. — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) January 24, 2018

She IS a fearless patriot.

Dude! High five bro, Dana loesch is cool I’ve seen her on the news a few times she’s not afraid to speak her mind. — Bill-n-Ema Davis (@BillnEmaDavis) January 24, 2018

It’d be amazing if more people spoke what was on their mind instead of being afraid of receiving backlash. We could all stand to learn a thing or two from Dana.

There was some contention amongst Howe’s followers about whether or not he should have commented on this situation.

Ben, let it go. This is beneath you. — Larry F'n Wilson! (@LarryWilson) January 24, 2018

He said it. If you can’t comment on your own quote, then no one can. — Atthe Beach (@atthebeach9) January 24, 2018

Atthe, if someone has to ELABORATE on his/her own quote, then that person needs some lessons in writing and journalism. Either one's quote stands on its own, or one need to go back to class. — Larry F'n Wilson! (@LarryWilson) January 24, 2018

He didn’t write the article, he made a comment. His context may be different than authors. You don’t have to be a journalist to give a quote and you don’t have to be President to scream #FakeNews — Atthe Beach (@atthebeach9) January 24, 2018

And then there were those idiots who automatically hate anyone even remotely in favor of gun rights.

If Dana's NRA videos were made by BLM, or the SPLC, you'd be calling them domestic terrorists. You guys defending those ridiculous, fear-mongering, propaganda-spewing, NRA videos just points out more of your hypocrisy. Stfu — David Wooderson (@DavidWooderson7) January 24, 2018

Dana’s video isn’t “fear-mongering.” The video has ACTUAL footage from violence on the streets of America. Instead of being enraged that they used real footage, be enraged at the dumbasses who rioted and destroyed their own cities.

No civilized/decent person can defend the NRA and lack of reasonable gun control. (I own guns). The NRA is nothing more than a lobbyist group for gun manufacturers, they & the GOP have a LOT of blood on their hands.

This isn't right or normal: https://t.co/XQXCTdVrry — Kanye_Trump,Esquire. (@Barack_McBush) January 24, 2018

Hey, “Kanye,” you might want to do a bit of research about the NRA and its members. The organization is 5 MILLION members strong. Are you seriously going to try and tell us that all of those 5 million people work for a gun manufacturer?

Yeah. Try again.