The saga about the New York Times profile on Dana Loesch continues. Earlier, the Washington Free Beacon’s Stephen Gutowski spoke out about the writer’s assumptions about pro-gun women. Now, RedState’s Ben Howe has come forward saying the NYT took his comments out of context.

Of course, the liberal media would love a quote that backed up THAT narrative, now wouldn’t they?

It IS quite funny, especially when the person she’s talking to gets bent out of shape.

Trending

They call that “baiting” so that they get the answers they’re looking for.

Well, duh. She clearly went into the article with a point of view in mind…and it’s one that’s NOT favorable to gun rights advocates.

Haters gonna hate.

Sadly, that’s what the New York Times and other liberal media outlets have been known to do.

Now those are some REAL fighting words, Ben.

We all know who falls on what side of the line.

Ben HAS made enemies on both sides of the aisle.

Interestingly enough, John Podhoretz, the New York Times’ Editor of Commentary, encouraged his followers to check out Howe’s thread.

Makes you wonder…is he endorsing what Howe says?

Ben did receive some praise from people.

Even people who disagree with you can want you to be quoted fairly. Amazing, ain’t it?

She IS a fearless patriot.

It’d be amazing if more people spoke what was on their mind instead of being afraid of receiving backlash. We could all stand to learn a thing or two from Dana.

There was some contention amongst Howe’s followers about whether or not he should have commented on this situation.

And then there were those idiots who automatically hate anyone even remotely in favor of gun rights.

Dana’s video isn’t “fear-mongering.” The video has ACTUAL footage from violence on the streets of America. Instead of being enraged that they used real footage, be enraged at the dumbasses who rioted and destroyed their own cities.

Hey, “Kanye,” you might want to do a bit of research about the NRA and its members. The organization is 5 MILLION members strong. Are you seriously going to try and tell us that all of those 5 million people work for a gun manufacturer?

Yeah. Try again.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #2aBen Howedana loeschgun rights advocateNational Rifle Associationnew york timesNRANY TimesnytPro-gunSecond Amendment