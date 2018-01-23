Earlier today, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) tweeted about her expecting a child in the near future.

Wanted to share some exciting personal news… pic.twitter.com/ZZyu9pG2nq — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 23, 2018

Having kids is something everyone gets excited about.

When One America News Network’s Liz Wheeler saw the tweet, however, she had one thought:

I don't agree with @SenDuckworth on much politically… but she's gonna be the FIRST Senator to give birth in office!!! (Waiting on feminists to celebrate this milestone…) This, after losing both her legs in the Iraq War. What a badass lady. Congratulations, Senator. https://t.co/raonDXx8yS — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 23, 2018

Makes you wonder…will any feminist celebrate this milestone? Probably not. After all, it IS a birth we’re talking about and you know how they feel about babies and abortion…

I reckon planned parenthood won't be celebrating a feminist actually giving birth on the national stage versus aborting through them so they can sell the body parts! — Laura G (@Pritzieee) January 24, 2018

Planned Parenthood is probably trying to figure out how to spin this into a “pro-choice” type of deal.

At least she received some congratulatory tweets.

Congrats! Thank you for your service to our country!! And keep on with the good work – we are inspired by your work, speeches, and grit. — hhickman (@hhickman) January 24, 2018

Wheeler isn’t the only one who thinks she’s badass.

Congratulations ma'am! Honored to call you a fellow Vet! This congress needs some good news. Keep well and don't get too stressed! — YES! We have no collusion! 🎼🎤 (@Oldblighty2) January 23, 2018

AMERICA needs good news in general. Especially with the #SchumerShutdown debacle.

Donald or Daisy? Or do you know yet? I'm guessing not "Donald" even if it is a boy. 😉 — ɹǝpʍoɹɔ (@crowder) January 23, 2018

What about “Goose?” Teeheehee.

Now THAT’S a dance.

Mazel tov!!! 😍🎉 — Liz Gumbinner (@Mom101) January 23, 2018

Awe. So cute.

Sparkly graphics are still around?

Yup. Apparently they’re still a thing.

So exciting!!! Now we need President Duck, Duck, Duck + Duckling! — FontaineP (@feminit4equipar) January 23, 2018

Why not just say you want the Duck family in office?

You HAD to kill the good news with Obama, didn’t you? Ugh.