Throughout the day, a jury has been hearing arguments about whether or not former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke was guilty of infringing upon a Dan Black’s rights when he was arrested following an altercation on a flight that was landing in Milwaukee.

The jury had to decide: were Black’s rights violated and if so, should he receive any compensation?

In testimony against fmr @MCSOSheriff David Clarke, Dan Black says Clarke’s Facebook post re: airport incident “It’s like he wanted to disappear me. He was targeting me b/c I filed a complaint.” Today’s federal trial is about the Facebook post “chilling”

1st Amendment. #WISN12 pic.twitter.com/zemztAwpmw — Nick Bohr (@NickBohr) January 22, 2018

Jury is still deliberating. They may take a break if they don’t have a decision by 8. Then resume in the morning. Jury will decide if Black’s rights were violated and if so, if he should get any $ for it. https://t.co/W7f1wX4whI — Nick Bohr (@NickBohr) January 23, 2018

Dan Black testifies “I’d like the Jury to say what happened was wrong.” Black is suing former @MCSOSheriff David Clarke over a Clarke Facebook post he says threatened him after Clarke ordered Black detained at the airport following an incident on a flight to MKE. #WISN12 pic.twitter.com/hbO6qtuS4o — Nick Bohr (@NickBohr) January 22, 2018

There’s a verdict in the civil trial of former @MCSOSheriff David Clarke. 7 jurors have been deliberating nearly 4 hours over whether Clarke’s Facebook posts from the Department page created a “chilling effect” on Dan Black’s civil rights. #WISN12 pic.twitter.com/YFdfSuzPq2 — Nick Bohr (@NickBohr) January 23, 2018

BREAKING: Federal jury: Former sheriff in Milwaukee, David Clarke, did not infringe on free speech in plane spat. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 23, 2018

#BREAKING Jurors decide former @MCSOSheriff David Clarke did NOT violate Dan Black’s free speech rights by posting Facebook post that Black said “terrified” him following encounter with Clarke on a plane. #WISN12 at 10. pic.twitter.com/kJo0VXwTIP — Nick Bohr (@NickBohr) January 23, 2018

7 member jury reached this verdict. A judge earlier threw out all other claims by Black that his rights were violated by an encounter with Clarke on a plane bound for Milwaukee, after which he was detained for about 15 minutes. — Nick Bohr (@NickBohr) January 23, 2018

Dan Black’s only reaction to the verdict finding former Sheriff David Clarke did not violate his first amendment rights: “Clarke’s not the Sheriff anymore. He didn’t get the job at Homeland Security. That’s good enough for me.” #WISN12 — Nick Bohr (@NickBohr) January 23, 2018

Huge win @SheriffClarke ! Congrats. Another snowflake melts. — We R Kate Steinle (@No1islistening0) January 23, 2018

Federal prosecutors have had a really insane losing streak lately of some cases that are open and shut, it's just embarrassing. — Sterling Archer (@BrianJonesOK) January 23, 2018

So police who are off duty can now have civilians detained if they're feeling petty? — BBV4L (@BBV4L) January 23, 2018

How about the wrongful intimidation/incarceration after the flight? — Spaceman Spliff (@phatsacophunk) January 23, 2018

Theres no law against being an Uncle Tom asshole. — CommonSenseNotNonsense (@chasfjr) January 23, 2018

