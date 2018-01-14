Yesterday, Allie Stuckey, better known as the Conservative Millennial, disagreed with the notion that that #MeToo campaign is a symptom of a broken system.
"The #MeToo moment is a symptom of a broken legal system." Well argued @MargaretAtwood https://t.co/YLFIaQBUzM
— Karen Mazurkewich (@karenmaz) January 13, 2018
False. The #metoo moment is a symptom of a broken world. https://t.co/xEtJVasdsN
— Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 13, 2018
It wasn’t long before Jeff Bernstein, a board member on Georgetown’s Master of Science in Foreign Science, jumped in, saying he hoped Stuckey knew what it was like to have a “#metoo moment.”
Hi @Georgetown — someone on your MSFS board just told me he hopes I get sexually harassed or assaulted. Is this the kind of standard your university holds for your advisors? pic.twitter.com/O2CLUkYvcR
— Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 14, 2018
Stuckey tweeted the university to see how they would respond. And other conservatives quickly jumped on board.
— Caleb Bonham (@CalebBonham) January 14, 2018
Get rid of this dude, Georgetown.
@Georgetown is a Jesuit university that holds its students to a higher standard. They need to hold their associates to a higher standard as well. The school needs to cut ties with this person immediately.
— Tony Rusch (@T0nyR0ckyH0rr0r) January 14, 2018
You’d think they would but nope.
What a horrifying and heartless response. I hope to see Georgetown respond to this.. unless they condone A man wishing rape upon a woman??
— AliClarke (@FaithNPatriot) January 14, 2018
Who can justify rape? It doesn’t matter what political party you belong to. Rape. Is. WRONG.
Ugh so sorry @conservmillen, no one deserves to be treated like that. Hope he gets into some serious trouble. And since I'm a Syracuse Orange fan, it gives me one more reason to boo Georgetown louder when they play each other. Not the main point of course, but still not cool!
— Brian Cole (@colebrianj) January 14, 2018
That’s one way of looking at it.
I am probably on the opposite side of the political ideology, @conservmillen, but so are my family as I have always been a lone liberal since my days in private school, but I would NEVER wish harm or sexual harassment on someone with different views. We share this nation.
— Daniel (@daniel4justice) January 14, 2018
Proof that everyone thinks this is wrong.
And, not surprisingly, Jeff’s tweets are now protected and he removed his bio from his Twitter profile.
Chicken sh*t.
Apparently though, he apologized to Stuckey, despite the rest of us not being able to see the tweets.
This is the first time you've apologized for wishing me assault without a caveat, and only after being dragged through the mud. But I do forgive you. https://t.co/Qx5o819wpa
— Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 14, 2018
But Stuckey had a word of advice for him:
Mistakes happen, and I forgive you for this. But, you should learn your lesson. This is not the first time you've made comments like this. You are constantly trolling conservatives and called Lauren Southern "lucky sperm." Take your own advice: words matter.
— Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 14, 2018