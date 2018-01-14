Yesterday, Allie Stuckey, better known as the Conservative Millennial, disagreed with the notion that that #MeToo campaign is a symptom of a broken system.

"The #MeToo moment is a symptom of a broken legal system." Well argued @MargaretAtwood https://t.co/YLFIaQBUzM — Karen Mazurkewich (@karenmaz) January 13, 2018

False. The #metoo moment is a symptom of a broken world. https://t.co/xEtJVasdsN — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 13, 2018

It wasn’t long before Jeff Bernstein, a board member on Georgetown’s Master of Science in Foreign Science, jumped in, saying he hoped Stuckey knew what it was like to have a “#metoo moment.”

Hi @Georgetown — someone on your MSFS board just told me he hopes I get sexually harassed or assaulted. Is this the kind of standard your university holds for your advisors? pic.twitter.com/O2CLUkYvcR — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 14, 2018

Stuckey tweeted the university to see how they would respond. And other conservatives quickly jumped on board.

Get rid of this dude, Georgetown.

@Georgetown is a Jesuit university that holds its students to a higher standard. They need to hold their associates to a higher standard as well. The school needs to cut ties with this person immediately. — Tony Rusch (@T0nyR0ckyH0rr0r) January 14, 2018

You’d think they would but nope.

What a horrifying and heartless response. I hope to see Georgetown respond to this.. unless they condone A man wishing rape upon a woman?? — AliClarke (@FaithNPatriot) January 14, 2018

Who can justify rape? It doesn’t matter what political party you belong to. Rape. Is. WRONG.

Ugh so sorry @conservmillen, no one deserves to be treated like that. Hope he gets into some serious trouble. And since I'm a Syracuse Orange fan, it gives me one more reason to boo Georgetown louder when they play each other. Not the main point of course, but still not cool! — Brian Cole (@colebrianj) January 14, 2018

That’s one way of looking at it.

I am probably on the opposite side of the political ideology, @conservmillen, but so are my family as I have always been a lone liberal since my days in private school, but I would NEVER wish harm or sexual harassment on someone with different views. We share this nation. — Daniel (@daniel4justice) January 14, 2018

Proof that everyone thinks this is wrong.

And, not surprisingly, Jeff’s tweets are now protected and he removed his bio from his Twitter profile.

Chicken sh*t.

Apparently though, he apologized to Stuckey, despite the rest of us not being able to see the tweets.

This is the first time you've apologized for wishing me assault without a caveat, and only after being dragged through the mud. But I do forgive you. https://t.co/Qx5o819wpa — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 14, 2018

But Stuckey had a word of advice for him: