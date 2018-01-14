Whether or not you agree with President Donald Trump’s politics, there is one thing that is for sure: the man is making history and he’s sure to be featured in future game shows.

Greg Gutfeld seems to think a Jeopardy question including our current president will be a thing of the future.

shithole or shithouse? i sense this will ultimately lead to a contested Jeopardy question in 2028. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 15, 2018

It’d make things interesting, wouldn’t it?

“What are places I do not want to live? — Dano (@hvymetaldano) January 15, 2018

Houses for $400!

The correct answer is Fecal Repository. — Michael Daudel™🌐 (@MichaelDaudel) January 15, 2018

Sounds…messy.

I'll take Reality Challenged Democrats for $1000 please, Alex. — Steve Moss (@SteveMoss11) January 15, 2018

Congrats! You’ve picked today’s DAILYYYY DOUBBBLLEEE!

I’ll take Trump for 200 Alex. — Swan269 (@u2war40) January 15, 2018

JUST $200? Not feelin’ like riskin’ it, aye?

Alex I take shitty things fir 500 please — mjbsrnc (@mjbsr1) January 15, 2018

We got a big spender here, ladies and gentlemen!

"I'll take 2018 Democrat tattle tales for $500 Alex"…. — patrick barron (@chiefpb91) January 15, 2018

Ohhh! Now that’s a great category. Bet we know who is the poster child for it.

2028? I bet you meant 2018. No drinking and Tweeting for you Mr. Gutfeld. 🇺🇸😄 — Benjameen (@Benjameen1) January 15, 2018

You mean you don’t want to wait 10 years for this to show up as a Jeopardy question?

Trump is in the shithouse because some shithead told the media he called a country a shithole. — JimmyH (@RatpackJimmy) January 15, 2018

Try saying that 10 times fast.

They say it’s all about perspective, you know.

Don’t forget shitshow- could be an entire category on Jeopardy! — Amachado65 (@AnneMachado65) January 15, 2018

Otherwise known as “politicians.”

We’ve all been there…the not studying part, at least.