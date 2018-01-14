Whether or not you agree with President Donald Trump’s politics, there is one thing that is for sure: the man is making history and he’s sure to be featured in future game shows.

Greg Gutfeld seems to think a Jeopardy question including our current president will be a thing of the future.

It’d make things interesting, wouldn’t it?

Houses for $400!

Sounds…messy.

Trending

Congrats! You’ve picked today’s DAILYYYY DOUBBBLLEEE!

JUST $200? Not feelin’ like riskin’ it, aye?

We got a big spender here, ladies and gentlemen!

Ohhh! Now that’s a great category. Bet we know who is the poster child for it.

You mean you don’t want to wait 10 years for this to show up as a Jeopardy question?

Try saying that 10 times fast.

They say it’s all about perspective, you know.

Otherwise known as “politicians.”

We’ve all been there…the not studying part, at least.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: daily doublegreg gutfeldJeopardyshitholeshithole countries