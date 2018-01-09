The Sahara Desert is known for being one of the hottest places in the world, with its sand dunes and heat.

People are now flipping out over the fact that the area has snow on the ground. Err…in the sand.

Snow in the Sahara: Rare snowfall blankets sand dunes in the desert town of Aïn Séfra in northwest Algeria. https://t.co/NV4N4YssIF pic.twitter.com/mvWKTJtH9G — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2018

Bet that makes a muddy mess.

But it is really cool to see snow on camels’ backs.

Betcha never sledded on a sand dune before.

This is what we call climate change. Snow in the desert ! It is rare indeed ! — MYR (@bookalert) January 9, 2018

Stranger things have occurred.

Oh no! Here we go with Al Gore.

There’s no such thing as global warming except for that rare snowfall in the Sahara desert! — RLAS (@RLAS19) January 9, 2018

Uh…contradictory much?

Climate change is real!!! — 💜 (@SaraBrooks55_99) January 9, 2018

Oh no! The SKY is FALLING!

Welcome to Trumpworld…where up is down… — JP (@darby_jp) January 9, 2018

What the hell does Trump have to do with this? Can he suddenly make it snow? If he could, the majority of Americans would be callin’ him up to complain about their frigid temps.

What amazing views… snow in the desert 🐪. Global warming — Zakaria.Frifet 🇩🇿 (@FrifetZakaria) January 9, 2018

*facepalm*

Next #GlobalWhatWhat will be a thing.

Because there is no such thing as climate change according to those lying, liars, the GOP. — Conversation Bug (@Conversationbug) January 9, 2018

Um…calling someone a liar implies that they’re lying, just so you know.

Snow in the Deserts, what's next !!! — ♔Princess (@Princess6533) January 9, 2018

The deserts will develop snowflakes? Oh wait…that’s already a thing.