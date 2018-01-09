UPDATE: 7pm EST

It was brought to our attention that those responsible for the gobo lighting were the Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America. They released the following statement to WXIA-TV:

“This evening, activists with the Metro Atlanta Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America sent a message directly to Donald Trump and his proto-fascist administration – they are not welcome in the City of Atlanta. “F— Trump”, “Dismantle White Supremacy”, “No One is Illegal” and “Medicare for All” was projected onto the side of Mercedes-Benz Stadium just moments before Trump took the field at the NCAA National Championship game. The projections are a statement of our anger and disgust with the racist Trump administration but they are also a vision of a more prosperous future for our community – a future where our bodies aren’t used for profit in an unjust healthcare system and a future where no one has to live in fear of deportation or racist violence. We believe that future is attainable through mass working class mobilization against the evils of capitalism, white supremacy, patriarchy and imperialism.”

In an earlier version of this article, the headline and first paragraph incorrectly said the Mercedes-Benz Stadium was responsible for the lighting.

Updated Story:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which hosted the College Football Championship last night, was the scene of a gruesome image. The Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialists used the side of the building to display their disdain for President Donald Trump in a rather tacky fashion.

Of course, the lefties were quick to praise the stadium’s antics.

Love it let the truth be told — Clarence Freeman (@FreemanJb60) January 9, 2018

How is that truth? All they did was flip the president off. They didn’t provide any kind of riveting information.

I've never loved a sign more. — Connie (@ItsNotAnyways) January 9, 2018

A sign that will probablyyyy have huge economic impacts for the stadium’s sponsors who probably had nothing to do with this.

Would you condone this kind of behavior if it was President Obama? Doubtful.

So, my Mom was right. To get respect you have to give respect. There is no reason to respect Trump. None. So we have #FuckTrump — CourtRoomInYourMind (@nobiskits) January 9, 2018

Please, tell us how the President has personally disrespected you?

The lefties keep proving how classless they truly are.

Conservatives weren’t exactly happy with the image. Can you blame them?

That is so disrespectful. Let's just enjoy some amazing college football. I am a Beyond Husker Fan but tonight, Go Dawgs!!!!! — Melissa Harris (@Hrr907Melissa) January 9, 2018

It doesn’t matter who the president is or what political party they are affiliated with, this is just downright rude.

Love trump!MAGA! So glad he is in my state💕💕❤️🙏🏽❤️🖤❤️🖤🇺🇸🇺🇸 — constitutionist🇺🇸 (@robbineggs) January 9, 2018

I'm sure whoever did that would rather have, um let me guess, Oprah pic.twitter.com/ywKHNiFhks — Travis Bull (@TravisBull8) January 9, 2018

It’s okay to display that around kids because they are liberals. I think we have lost it and are a joke of a country — iam whatever you say (@EricDaBears1980) January 9, 2018

America has lost any sense of morality. That much is true.

And in other news, leftists did something that if not vile was certainly tasteless. In further breaking news, water is wet and the Pope is catholic. — Enkido Lives (@EnkidoLives) January 9, 2018

If you want to protest on Trump fine but at least try not to use slurs on the president, that's only gonna divide America even more. Republican or Democrat this is not the right path of protesting — ThisThingFromGoogle (@mattray1299) January 9, 2018

If you want some example of actual protest to move forward your cause, follow what MLK or any famous American figures from the past have done to achieve their goals without violence or profanity — ThisThingFromGoogle (@mattray1299) January 9, 2018

Sound advice. Liberals will never take it though.