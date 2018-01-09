Earlier today, the National Rifle Association (NRA) posted a video honoring our men and women in uniform for #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay.

Our nation's police officers put their lives on the line every day to protect those in need—including the ignorant and ungrateful who direct criticism toward the entire profession. Stand with us. Help us #BackOurBlue. #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/5MDW3fBcLa — NRATV (@NRATV) January 9, 2018

Their goal was to encourage NRA members and followers to donate their cars to law enforcement members in need.

Apparently Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts didn’t get the memo. She decided to use the video as a way of blaming the NRA for the horrible crimes against police officers.

In this video the @NRA alleges that Beyoncé, Al Sharpton and #BlackLivesMatter don’t support police, yet NRA lobbyists are responsible for making police vulnerable to shooting deaths via weak gun laws. Many of the gun laws the NRA supports are opposed by police. https://t.co/WVyl639BPO — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 10, 2018

Oh, Shannon. You sooo wrong. Let’s break this down for you, shall we?

1.) Celebrities like Al Sharpton and movement like Black Lives Matter do not support our law enforcement officers. If anything, they encourage violence against those who wear the badge.

2.) What “weak gun laws” are you referring to? The only weak law that’s currently in place is the National Instant Background Check System (NICS) and guess what? The NRA backed Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) bill that would “Fix NICS.” That bill would force agencies and states to report their crimes to the FBI. That means that criminals could no longer skirt through the cracks and legally purchase guns.

3.) The very organization who first brought up having NICS was the NRA.

4.) At least if you’re going to make stupid claims, can you please get your facts straight?

5.) And, finally, be more tactful. Today is about remembering those men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty. Today is about celebrating those brave individuals who put on that uniform every single day. They risk their lives for our safety. The last thing they want — or need — is for people like you to use them to push your political agenda.

Thankfully, Second Amendment advocates shut down Watts’ logic — or lack thereof — down pretty quickly.

Criminals don't follow the laws. You will never be able to get guns out of the hands of criminals. You're not going to try and tell me that if they pass some gun ban it's going to make me safer. The government can't even control immigration laws as they are. You are delusional. — Vincent Wilson (@TheBugbyte) January 10, 2018

How crazy right? Passing laws that infringe upon the law-abiding doesn’t make criminals suddenly follow the law. In fact, the very definition of a criminal is someone who breaks the law!

If the laws were much stronger, the criminals would still disobey them. That's what makes them criminals. Where were you going with this point? I know nothing about Beyoncé,but I do know that BLM and Al Sharpton are violently anti police. Any amount of research will reveal that. — Mark Tymowski (@MarkTymowski) January 10, 2018

DUHHHH!

Um yeah dimwit, like criminals are going to obey any gun law. Check out Chicago, they really work there don't they? Have you heard the one where the cop was saved by a CC permitholder? — minervalong (@deplorabledora) January 10, 2018

Chicago and Baltimore are two cities who have some of the strictest gun laws on the books and guess what? They’re also the most crime-ridden cities IN THE NATION.

How do you explain that one, Shannon?

Funny that Shannon has no clue what laws are and are not backed by police. Shannon is so far gone down the rabbit hole she actually started believing her own rhetoric. Too bad she doesn’t take some classes and find out more before sounding like the crazy cat lady…. — Lancelot (@Huvrluvr06) January 10, 2018

Maybe when you spew the same talking points over and over again you actually start to believe them?