Earlier today, the National Rifle Association (NRA) posted a video honoring our men and women in uniform for #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay.

Their goal was to encourage NRA members and followers to donate their cars to law enforcement members in need.

Apparently Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts didn’t get the memo. She decided to use the video as a way of blaming the NRA for the horrible crimes against police officers.

Oh, Shannon. You sooo wrong. Let’s break this down for you, shall we?

Trending

1.) Celebrities like Al Sharpton and movement like Black Lives Matter do not support our law enforcement officers. If anything, they encourage violence against those who wear the badge.

2.) What “weak gun laws” are you referring to? The only weak law that’s currently in place is the National Instant Background Check System (NICS) and guess what? The NRA backed Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) bill that would “Fix NICS.” That bill would force agencies and states to report their crimes to the FBI. That means that criminals could no longer skirt through the cracks and legally purchase guns.

3.) The very organization who first brought up having NICS was the NRA.

4.) At least if you’re going to make stupid claims, can you please get your facts straight?

5.) And, finally, be more tactful. Today is about remembering those men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty. Today is about celebrating those brave individuals who put on that uniform every single day. They risk their lives for our safety. The last thing they want — or need — is for people like you to use them to push your political agenda.

Thankfully, Second Amendment advocates shut down Watts’ logic — or lack thereof — down pretty quickly.

How crazy right? Passing laws that infringe upon the law-abiding doesn’t make criminals suddenly follow the law. In fact, the very definition of a criminal is someone who breaks the law!

DUHHHH!

Chicago and Baltimore are two cities who have some of the strictest gun laws on the books and guess what? They’re also the most crime-ridden cities IN THE NATION.

How do you explain that one, Shannon?

Maybe when you spew the same talking points over and over again you actually start to believe them?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #LawEnforcementAppreciationDaylaw enforcementLEOMoms Demand ActionMoms Demand Action for Gun Sense in AmericaShannon Watts