Rapper Snoop Dogg has decided to use his name to advocate for DREAMERs by encouraging his fans to call Congress and demand they pass the DREAM Act.

The DREAM Act would allow illegal alien’s who were brought here as children to gain permanent residency in the United States if they meet a handful of requirements, including being between the ages of 12 and 35 when the bill is enacted; graduated or have a GED from an accredited U.S. high school; and be of good moral character.

In his tweet, Snoop includes a link to Emerson Collective, which tells Americans who to call (based on their phone number) and provides them with this script:

What to say: I am [NAME] from [CITY] and I am calling on you to pass the Dream Act immediately. The nearly 2 million young immigrants we call Dreamers should not live in fear of being torn from their families and deported from the country they call home. They deserve the chance to earn legal status and citizenship. It’s the right thing to do; it’s the American thing to do.

we r all dreamers ✊🏿 call Congress n demand they pass #DreamAct !! https://t.co/8ktBPSlXit pic.twitter.com/GeExteuRoQ — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 6, 2018

