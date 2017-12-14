Earlier today, California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom posted a video warning the National Rifle Association that gun control advocates are coming after our guns. He decided to use the video to promote his gun control agenda and rally his troops.

Apparently, Michael Moore decided he needed to get in on the action by blaming the NRA and gun manufacturers for the number of gun-related deaths since the Sandy Hook Massacre.

Since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary 5 years ago today, over 150,000 Americans have been killed with guns. WE let this continue. WE refused to demolish the NRA & destroy the gun manufacturers. We refused to examine why only Americans have this kind of continuous violence. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 15, 2017

Oh, Mr. Moore. You are so, so, soooo uneducated. While anti-gunners like yourself seem to believe that the NRA is only made up of “powerful gun manufacturers,” you all forget one point that’s very hard to miss: the NRA has 5 MILLION members. And guess what? The majority of us are average folks who want to make sure our Second Amendment rights are protected. We don’t work for gun manufacturers. Hell, most NRA members don’t even work in the gun industry. They’re people who want to hunt and provide for their family or carry a firearm for self-defense. At least if you’re going to be outraged about something, can you puh-leaseeee get your facts straight?! It’s really not THAT hard to do.

Twitter quickly lit a fire under Moore’s ass (and for good reason).

What portion of those numbers are suicide or accidental deaths? — Alexander Sutton (@AlexSutton88) December 15, 2017

That’s the question of the hour.

It’s disgusting there has to be more regulation. As Americans our 2nd Amendment allows guns so we as Americans are never at the mercy of the government. I believe in our 2nd Amendment after watching the world without the ability to protect themselves from their governments. #2 — Michele (@AMushroomQueen) December 15, 2017

Michele is right. The whole point of the Second Amendment is for the people to protect themselves against a tyrannical government. I know gun control advocates say we’re paranoid when we worry about our guns being taken away from us, but guess what? Every dictator started out by taking away his peoples’ guns. You know why? Because they couldn’t rebel without a weapon in their hand. Americans are smart enough to know that this is a very real threat.

Just me here but a gun alone kills nothing. The glamorization of guns yes is what's overlooked…. People have been stabbed just as much but no knife control or horror movie ban. America is free so… You're gonna have gun owners or Marijuana users or any other vice people like. — DABS&METAL (@jakewilcken420) December 15, 2017

This guy gets it. Then there were others who decided to try and challenge his thought process.

Stop. Banning the manufacturing of assault weapons and banning the manufacturing of bump stocks and several other types of guns that are not for self defense & are not for hunting & universal background checks & not allowing people to cross state lines with their illegal gun, etc — #ThankYouMattCain (@CandlestickWill) December 15, 2017

There are SO many things to be said about this tweet.

Are you considering anything that goes BANG an “assault weapon?” Bump stocks are not a type of gun. They’re a gun accessory. Know the difference. How do you determine what type of gun is used for self-defense or hunting? Preference varies depending on the person. The National Instant Background Check System (NICS) was established to prevent criminals from getting their hands on guns but, you know, criminals do what criminals do and they don’t follow the law. How do you propose we keep people from crossing state lines with illegal guns? Are you proposing we set up security checkpoints at every single point of entry between every state? If so, will they search every vehicle to determine if someone has a firearm? Because that’d be a violation of our Fourth Amendment right.

Then there were these Snowflakes who had to ride in on their unicorn to defend Michael.

It's hard to change the human condition Micheal, life is a brutal exchange of survival tamed only by our advances as a civilization, but a lack of empathy compassion and love breeds fear, hate and violence. Time for humanity to wake up to dire need to evolve. — Ian Wilson (@YouAreDreaming) December 15, 2017

Yeah, let me bring empathy to a gun fight and let you know how it goes. Oh wait. I’ll be dead.

Great job, Ian. Well thought out plan. BRAVO.

Strictest gun laws in the country are in Chicago. Doesn’t seem to be working there. — Eric Anderson (@ELAnderson155) December 15, 2017

The proof is in the pudding.

But Michael, people are more invested in the interpretation of the second amendment and the ability to kill than they care about life. — AlScopeTv (@alscopetv) December 15, 2017

America cares sooo much about life that we allow abortion. ’nuff said.

i live near Sandy Hook. the memory of that day never leaves us. seeing our flags at half mast today brought tears to all our eyes. NRA donor $ is more important to this administration than the lives of Americans. @GOP SHAME SHAME SHAME. — skylar lark (@crumbsqr) December 15, 2017

No one in America is happy that Sandy Hook happened. Not one person I know is happy to know that children were murdered by a madman. Gun owners are definitely NOT happy about it. But one thing you must know: the people who donate to the NRA are law-abiding gun owners. We’re the people who follow the laws. We’re the ones who pass background checks, who lock up our guns, who teach our children how important gun safety is. The NRA represents millions of people who follow the law. And our voices are being listened to by the Trump Administration. That doesn’t make the money dirty. It means that the NRA’s political influence is working. They’re doing what they set out to do.

It is endemic in your culture. Look at your TV shows, your news, your films. It's mostly war & guns. You have all become immune to gun violence and accept it as part of being American. If that was not the case, the NRA would not exist & guns would be under strict control. — Stuart Lambeth (@Jura_sik) December 15, 2017

We don’t have an epidemic. America has a far different culture than any other nation. You know why? Because there has never been another society established that is as similar as ours.

I thought we were done with all of these “lives matter” movements? Guess not…

I thought the Democratic Party didn’t want to ban guns. Isn’t that what Obama and Hillary tried to tell us? I’m glad that people like you show us that there are plenty of radical nutcases in the party. — Only The Truth (@iMeltSn0wflakes) December 15, 2017

Michael is joining all of his buddies, including Newsom, in trying to take our guns. To that I say: MOLON LABE!

So. Original. Blood money.

NRA is a terrorist organization supported by Republicans. — Swedesister (@SwedesisterAnne) December 15, 2017

My other favorite anti-gun claim.

Isn’t it simply America sells guns to people in mass quantities without proper regulation. Then quote to each other how it’s there right to own them. Then kill each other. — Chris Devine (@CTDchris) December 15, 2017

Are we killing one another before or after we buy guns from those people?

I think a bigger problem is who owns the guns, and where are the majority of shootings/killings? I know it's not PC but facts are https://t.co/rNzmWQcKiG data shows USA whites committing gun violance is equivalent to Swedens per 100k. — bren more (@morr_bren) December 15, 2017

Apparently, all of us white, gun-toting people are the ones who are going to commit crimes with guns. But that’s not racist to say?

Don't forget the new reciprocity law that house just passed – basically telling that every single state now has to have the gun laws of the least restrictive state – e.g. if a 6 year old can have a gun in a state that should be the law for every other state. Sick! — Christine (@calchris123) December 15, 2017

Here’s how national reciprocity actually works:

Say I want to get a concealed carry weapons permit (CCW). I go to my sheriff’s office and apply for the permit. I pay a fee and take classes (depending on the state). I undergo a background check and pass. I’m now licensed to legally carry a weapon concealed. As it currently stands, not every state has to recognize my CCW. If I travel to a neighboring state with my firearm and want to carry concealed then I’m labeled a criminal.

The bill that passed the House doesn’t allow a six-year-old to have a gun. At all. You have to be 21 to carry a handgun, which is what you would conceal, which is what national reciprocity is all about. Makes sense?

CONCLUSION

Anti-gunners, let me give you a bit of advice.

If you’re going to try and push your ideas on those of us who are law-abiding gun owners, will you please do your damn research?! Nothing is more maddening than having people bitch and moan about needing stricter gun control laws but everything that you’re advocating for is already in place.

You want people to pass background checks? Already on the books.

You want people to keep guns out of the hands of criminals by making it illegal for them to have guns? Already on the books.

What more do you want to do that punishes the criminal without punishing the law-abiding?!