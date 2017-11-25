Politics is a dirty business, especially when you work at a conservative advocacy group such as Turning Point USA. You’re also held to a higher standard than most because you’re promoting an entire ideology.

TPUSA’s Pacific Northwest Regional Director, Richard Armande Mills, decided to go after the Obama girls. Only one problem: he didn’t expect to receive criticism from fellow right-wingers.

It's hard for me to feel sorry for 19 year old Malia Obama when the same respect hasn't been given to 11 year old Barron Trump. — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 25, 2017

I would not do that tick for tack. Or for spite. Now that she IS a 19 year old adult and looks like she’s out doing adult things she can be criticized. It’s not like she’s Joe Shmo’s daughter. — Sotero M López II (@soteromlopez) November 25, 2017

Two wrongs don’t make a right. I thought that was taught in Kindergarten?

Ah, I see you’ve studied the ‘Two Wrongs Most Definitely Make A Right’ discipline of douchebaggery. — Jo Momma (@ManInBlack815) November 25, 2017

So I was right. It was taught in Kindergarten. Mr. Mills just missed that day of school.

WTH is wrong with you? because some idiots hurt Barron it is justified to hurt Malia? Both are kids and should be left alone! Only a repugnant degenerate would hurt or condone hurting either! What kind of grownup revels in the bulling of children! You are beneath contempt ! — Tygr (@x_tygr_x) November 25, 2017

BURNNNNNN!

Kids are off limits. Period. I don't care who they are or who they are related to. Kids are off limits. Do not try to equivocate. Kids are off limits. — ChokkaBoi (@BlackLabelBraai) November 25, 2017

Anyone with even a small bit of morality knows that kids shouldn’t be attacked for their parents’ doing…or politics.

Many Dems have defended Barron Trump, including @ChelseaClinton, several times. There are garbage people in both parties. Try not being one of them. — Lyndsey Schlax (@msschlax) November 25, 2017

Translation: your thoughts don’t represent the rest of us.

This is a nonsense attempt at an explanation. You should have a problem with both…but you don’t, because of politics. https://t.co/itnPzzJIra — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) November 25, 2017

*micdrop*

Malia Obama is a legally recognized adult. Barron Trump won't be one for 7 years. I don't normally engage in criticism of the Obama girls, personally, but am not going to play the role of "principled police" and tell others not to when Barron Trump seems to be fair game. So… https://t.co/wWE9nW7wB4 — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 25, 2017

Would anyone care what Malia Obama was doing if her father wasn’t a political figure? No. So leave. Her. Be.

You lack principles. Got it. https://t.co/d9Z4y4KIfz — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) November 25, 2017

At least someone called him out for it.

You're not calling me out, Kimberly. You're being unnecessarily self-righteous and sanctimonious. You are challenging my morality based on the fact I don't care that the media is criticizing a young adult. It's dumb af. https://t.co/W435F4bdvs — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 25, 2017

You know Richard got his panties in a bunch when he resorts to the “self-righteous” comment.

Can you get some new material, dude?

Are you Jesus Christ and will I have to answer to you on judgement day? 🤔 https://t.co/sGnbh4Syye — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 25, 2017

Well, the fact that he’s having to answer her on today’s Twitter judgment day says it all.

No, I’m simply asking you to apply standards across the board. I understand that’s difficult for tribalists such as yourself. ✌🏻 https://t.co/ynMwV54RPO — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) November 25, 2017

OH SNAP!

But you're not asking. And, like a leftist, you even resort to character attacks because you know you're out of place. You're *ACTING* morally superior and nitpicking. It says a lot more about you than me. Enjoy the rest of your Saturday regardless. ❤️ https://t.co/k55my1xfit — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 25, 2017

Someone get this guy a defibrillator! I think he’s about to have a heart attack. You KNOW his blood is boiling.