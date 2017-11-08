Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse, they do. People on social media are excited…because former President Barack Obama had jury duty.

@BarackObama great to see you report for jury duty! You are a great citizen of our great Republic! Take care and stay safe! — MIKE (@mrmgrady) November 9, 2017

What makes him so noble? No one takes my picture or shakes my hand when I have jury duty.

Can we all agree Barack Obama is a hell of person he is now a citizen again reporting for jury duty like he was never president. — Alan Vargas (@TheAlanvargas) November 9, 2017

Oh, yeah. He’s totally upstanding for doing his civic duty. *eye roll*

Wishing Barack Obama was sitting on the jury for Donald Trump. — SteveCT ⚓️ (@stevesywonder) November 9, 2017

And what jury would that be for?

(1/2) President Barack Obama reports for jury duty in Chicago. Probably one of the coolest people alive. He shook every persons hand and they loved it! After #OneYearUnderTrump I really miss this man so much😭. Video Credit: Thomas Pearson #CMAawards #ThankYouHillary #MAGAversary pic.twitter.com/CjQReWyOQX — Gerren Peterson (@GerrenPeterson) November 9, 2017

(2/2) President Barack Obama reports for jury duty in Chicago. Probably one of the coolest people alive. He shook every persons hand and they loved it! After #OneYearUnderTrump I really miss this man so much😭. Video Credit: Thomas Pearson #CMAawards #ThankYouHillary #MAGAversary pic.twitter.com/8nIYCq62Fi — Gerren Peterson (@GerrenPeterson) November 9, 2017

Uhh…did it ever occur to you that he was doing this to make himself relevant again? Or for free publicity? Naw? Didn’t think so.

Imagine being the “accused” being judged by Obama on your jury. Would that person believe their luck? — Spikeyhair (@AnnieWyer) November 9, 2017

Probably would depend on their verdict, dontcha think?

Imagine showing up for jury duty and Barack Obama is there — Shea Bae✨🌻 (@xx_Betty_cx) November 9, 2017

I’m sure all of us would fangirl.

Why couldn’t @BarackObama get jury duty while I was at the Daley Center over the summer. I actually would have cried. — Josiah Gouker (@josiah_geek) November 9, 2017

Chicago probably decided they didn’t need a trail of tears.

pics of @BarackObama at jury duty is all the feel good I need today. I would’ve been a sniveling, sobbing clinger alerting security. — Elizabeth Campbell (@elizanncam) November 9, 2017

Oh, brother.

Wow? To be on the jury with him would have to be amazing! A former Constitutional Law Professor, Senator and one of the greatest POTUS' on a jury. It's too much. — J A B (@xavierjacks) November 9, 2017

A Constitutional Law Professor who seems to forget what the Constitution says.

President Barack Obama showed up for jury duty. I would have fainted. And I love that man! — Tamara Bass (@MizzTamaraBass) November 9, 2017

I would have barfed on your fainting body.

Now let’s take all you liberal fools back down to reality.