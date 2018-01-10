Chelsea Handler decided to waste a couple minutes of her life going after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for taking part in President Donald Trump’s DACA press conference yesterday.

Seriously? This is how you deal with political discourse? REAL classy, Chelsea.

And aren’t you supposed to be a champion for the LBGTQ community? This tweet sure proves other wise.

This is the video she was referencing:

What’s wrong with wanting to protect the United States’ borders? Every other country has laws on the books that do the EXACT same thing.

And guess what? Even her own people came after her.

BURNNNNN.

Callin’ ’em like they see ’em.

Probably because she has nothing better to go on.

Pretty harsh joke, don’t you think?

OH SNAP!

Chelsea can’t even practice the tolerance that she preaches.

…letting people pee on you takes this conversation to a WHOLE NEW level.

LGBT community: you might want to rethink having her as a so-called “activist.” She’s doing you a horrible disservice.

You just HAD to throw in the eggplant emoji, didn’t you?

HAHAHAH.

They’re so proud of their D-list celebrity daughter. Oh. So. Proud.

Tags: Chelsea HandlerDACADeferred ActionDonald TrumpLindsey Graham