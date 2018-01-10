Chelsea Handler decided to waste a couple minutes of her life going after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for taking part in President Donald Trump’s DACA press conference yesterday.

Holy, fuck fuck. I just the video of trumps bipartisan “meeting” yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 11, 2018

Seriously? This is how you deal with political discourse? REAL classy, Chelsea.

And aren’t you supposed to be a champion for the LBGTQ community? This tweet sure proves other wise.

This is the video she was referencing:

Thanks to all of the Republican and Democratic lawmakers for today’s very productive meeting on immigration reform. There was strong agreement to negotiate a bill that deals with border security, chain migration, lottery and DACA. https://t.co/SdqAQ3aL3z pic.twitter.com/8DYHZHspAy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2018

What’s wrong with wanting to protect the United States’ borders? Every other country has laws on the books that do the EXACT same thing.

And guess what? Even her own people came after her.

Personally I think using homosexuality as an insult is a step over the line, not cool at all. https://t.co/cORTNhgksv — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 11, 2018

Homophobic Chelsea. — Reuben (@HRNewm) January 11, 2018

You are attacking him and claiming that he’s gay and that he is ashamed so that is why he is being nice to Trump? #Homophobe??? pic.twitter.com/Q0MtF976ZZ — CentFl4Trump (@CentFL4Trump) January 11, 2018

LMAO Chelsea, I tweeted something like that to him yesterday & I got a warning from twitter that I was being abusive. F*CKEM if they can't take a joke. Let me kow if you get the same twitter message — Frank Dambra (@FrankD8899) January 11, 2018

Did you like his "performance "? — Orlando (@ojrod1948) January 11, 2018

Wow. Stop bullying Senator Graham for his sexual orientation and lifestyle choices How intollerant pic.twitter.com/tJGSXFEOuv — MaddHatter (@DeplorablyMaddd) January 11, 2018

Chelsea can’t even practice the tolerance that she preaches.

My guess is that is simply couldn't be any worse that your Golden Shower video Chelsea! — Edward Hazzard 🇺🇸 (@ehazzard) January 11, 2018

Why does she hate the LGBT community so much that she uses them as a pejorative? It's perplexing. She's not so great at the activist gig. — CiCi Van Tine (@CiCiVanTine) January 11, 2018

LGBT community: you might want to rethink having her as a so-called “activist.” She’s doing you a horrible disservice.

Every time you tweet it makes more sense as to why your unfunny Netflix show was canceled. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) January 11, 2018

All class Chels..parents must be real proud — Legal-Ease Intl (@legalenglish111) January 11, 2018

They’re so proud of their D-list celebrity daughter. Oh. So. Proud.