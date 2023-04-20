The Biden administration added a rule to force people buying homes who have good credit to pay higher rates so they can subsidize people with bad credit.

YES, you read that right. It is a federal rule and it goes into effect on May 1st. This is 100% a Biden administration rule, they are the creators and the enactors of this mess, we just add that so you all know who to blame if they try to revise history and pretend a Republican did it when it blows up in their faces.

Look, we follow politics in all forms all of the time, it is literally part of our job here at Twitchy and we had no idea about this until April 20th. The Biden administration is not out touting it, we wonder why? They know it is trash, but they do not care.

Read this from the fabulous piece from Legal Insurrection:

The fee changes will go into effect May 1 as part of the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s push for affordable housing, and they will affect mortgages originating at private banks across the country. The federally backed home mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will enact the loan-level price adjustments, or LLPAs.

Mortgage industry specialists say homebuyers with credit scores of 680 or higher will pay, for example, about $40 per month more on a home loan of $400,000. Homebuyers who make down payments of 15% to 20% will get socked with the largest fees.

History ALWAYS repeats itself when it comes to Leftists. They say they want to help the little guy and end up screwing over the middle class. EVERY TIME. While this is not 100% like the subprime mortgage crisis, it is close enough to be its cousin.

Welp, we really can not say that hasn’t crossed our mind a few times as well. If we are talking about dreams though, let’s end withholding taxes so every person has to write a check to the government every year, we could fix a ton of problems, but we digress. BACK TO THE EVIL AT HAND!

Even people who have not been around very long know this is stupid. There is no person of any age who would say it is a good practice to punish people for doing well and reward them for doing poorly.

He has a point, if there were no consequences for thier actions before, why should they assume there will be this time?

Madness is being much more polite than we would have been.

Sadly, they prove this every day.

Simple and to the point. NO. JUST NO. How can we make this stop? THe only way we know is to have people actually find out about it and start a fuss. Hence the writing of this article.

Perhaps it will make it’s way to SCOTUS. If Obamacare can be seen as a tax why can’t a rate hike on certain people?

Sadly this is true. The Left has no care about the unintended or even the intended consequences of their actions. Look at the ‘defund the police’ movement and you can see they do not care what has happened to cities that actually enacted those policies.

Welp, now you know what we know. Go forth and make a fuss.
Call them out for this insanity. Even though the Left does not care, you may run into someone who does.

*******
