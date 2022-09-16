President Joe Biden is so desperate to keep the abortion issue in the forefront while shrugging off his own responsibility for inflation that last night he IMAGINED an America where Republicans are somehow responsible for lowering costs when it is HIS administration that created the issue to begin with.

He also seems to believe abortion is a constitutional right (it isn’t).

Imagine an America where Congressional Republicans cared as much about lowering costs for American families as they do robbing women of their constitutional rights. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 15, 2022

We get it, he wants to keep Democrats riled up so they go vote in the midterm elections but while he was imagining others decided to hit him with a BIG dose of reality.

Imagine if Joe Biden didn't say something totally outrageous for 24 hours! https://t.co/DmEKvWbk4d — poetWOAgun (@poetWOAgun) September 15, 2022

That one would take a BIG imagination. Twitchy readers are pretty sarcastic and creative and we are not sure if they can even imagine something that impossible.

Imagine an America where Demonrats cared about all American's Constitutional rights as they did about open borders, sending our tax dollars to be laundered by a foreign country, trying to trample our rights and going after political opposition like a third world dictator. https://t.co/ClqrJ2oAWu — Super Nuke (@RBaker2022_65) September 15, 2022

OUCH, that one hit quite a few targets.

Last time I checked the right to have an abortion wasn’t in the Constitution. Can you please show me?

I’ll wait… @potus https://t.co/H4iklo52sd — Steve Rogers (@SteveRogers_619) September 16, 2022

Last time I read the Constitution

Abortion is not in there!

That’s a state issue! https://t.co/IxRrbnMjri — The Follow Up (@The_Follow_Up) September 15, 2022

You literally raised the costs.

No words, SMH — Jack Straw @ civil_unrest21 (@civil_unrest21) September 15, 2022

Abortion is NOT a constitutional right and therefore was sent back to the states for each state to decide. Yes, that is red meat for Democrats to yell about and they have been yelling about it for years but the reality is if they cared so much about abortion rights they could have crammed it through and made it a federal law and protected it when they had majorities like when they passed OBAMACARE. They did not do it, because they like being able to yell about it. PERIOD.

Imagine an America where we just didn’t have to pay as much in taxes and government would just stay out of the way.. life would get more affordable by default. — Ilia Trachsel (@IliaTrachsel) September 15, 2022

This editor has a bit of a libertarian streak so the idea the government stays out of the way is very appealing.

Imagine an America where the stock market is going to crash while you keep giving free money to every other country. — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) September 15, 2022

As a Conservative, I care about the fact that you keep spending billions of dollars that will make inflation worse & won’t bring the cost of food & energy & everything else down that is hurting us every day. You care more about making sure women can kill unborn babies. So sad 😞 — Charis Megill (@coffeegirl_77) September 15, 2022

Ummmm….what costs have you & the Democrats lowered? Last time I checked, prices on pretty much everything are through the roof. — Speed Bump (@Jquags1) September 15, 2022

Pointing out that government spending by his own administration is one of the causes of inflation was a popular sentiment. They have spent and spent and spent some more and even spent some more and called it the Inflation Reduction Act. Will it reduce inflation? Very doubtful.

Imagine an America where Executive Branch Democrats cared as much about securing our border as they do securing Ukraine's border. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) September 15, 2022

We can’t imagine Democrats ever securing the border or spending less so we are obviously living in reality while Biden and the Democrats are in Fantasy Land.

Everyday more and more unity https://t.co/jtrErTUFNC — Jordan Davis (@ThatGuyNamedJoR) September 15, 2022

There you have it. The President who ran on UNITY always being so kind to the other side. It’s not like he ever said Republicans would ‘put y’all back in chains’, called republicans fascists, called a Fox News reporter a ‘Stupid Son of a B****’, or anything. He’s always so unifying and kind. Nothing like the mean things Trump used to say! (that was all sarcasm for any of you who aren’t used to Twitchy.)

Keep imagining Biden! We will keep hitting you with reality.

