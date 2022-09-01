Kat Tembarge, a journalist for NBC News tweeted about racism and the Jackson Mississippi water crisis Wednesday evening, and Stephen Miller AKA @RedSteeze took her apart with the skills we at Twitchy have come to know and love.

It started like this:

Democrat control since 1989. https://t.co/672aYBkflM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2022

Leftists never take responsibility for anything so you can imagine how it went from there.

That's where this conversation ends btw, just like police malfeasance in Minneapolis. We can't hold the party in power accountable, so the entire country must be structurally racist instead. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2022

"It's structural environmental racism and definitely not Democrat mayors and legislatures appropriating funds meant to keep up the water filtration system and slushing it through public union delegates and social justice advocates instead." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2022

Of course, in proper lefty form, rather than admitting Miller had a point Kat decided to call everyone replying to her a racist. Because we are just big ole’ meanies who want people to drink dirty water, breathe dirty air, and die. Why else would we bring attention to the completely cruddy policies that led to the issue to begin with? The only possible answer is RACISM!

Oh, that's where all the racists in my mentions came from. How is the city of Jackson supposed to come up with over $1 billion to fix their own water supply, or should people die from thirst in the Republican-led state of Mississipi while you play partisan politics? https://t.co/rW8dDaYhyc — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) August 31, 2022

Never one to let a Leftist get away with insanity, Steeze put his prediction and her tweet side by side to prove the point and we are all here for it.

She literally did *the thing* pic.twitter.com/OnbOCQM4zL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2022

We found others in agreement and willing to take Tenbarge to school.

Congratulations to all of us who are forced to pay her student loans so she could grow up to become…this. https://t.co/ceUgXoQ47i — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 31, 2022

UGGH. None of us want to help pay off another person’s debt, but when that person behaves like that it is pouring a bit of salt in the wound.

It's racist to note that Democrats control Jackson, Mississippi https://t.co/hh6HJ6GSJe — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 31, 2022

Mentioning that Democrats control an area or had a hand in a policy that led to something awful is ALWAYS racist Jim! Everyone knows that!

For his final act in the schooling of Tenbarge, Stephen Miller threw gas on the fire and applied the ‘Structural and Environmental’ racism plot to another issue, and boy it HURTS.

More people need to start talking about the structural and environmental racism behind the California power grid. https://t.co/L46OquAhDD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2022

You CAN apply that crap to anything and it is not pretty. Make trash policy and if it turns out bad, blame it on some sort of RACISM. It can be structural, environmental, systematic, whatever, make a word up it can be that too. Welp, at least we can all laugh at the insanity together!