This week, teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo who is known for her transition from Disney Chanel TV starlet to the singer of her popular song Drivers License, got to perform onstage with the legendary Billy Joel. Normally, Twitchy team wouldn’t cover a random show like this one, but once you actually watch the performance and the responses we found on Twitter, you will understand why this one stood out as newsworthy.

The Variety report on the fiasco was very nice and polite.

Olivia Rodrigo performs "deja vu" alongside Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden https://t.co/0mBVBoEib1 pic.twitter.com/yUFTrH7ySE — Variety (@Variety) August 25, 2022

Much more polite than the rest of Twitter and this editor are about to be.

Did you watch it? If so we recommend listening to something calming and pleasant before continuing just to avoid that horrible noise being in your head space for very long. It can only compare that to the noise you hear when those styrofoam coolers rub together on a long road trip and you can never adjust them correctly and you just keep hearing that awful noise over and over and over and … OK you get the point.

It was BAD.

And apparently, it was so bad that many took notice of Joel’s facial expressions that seemed to give his thoughts away.

lololol yikes. billy joel's face says what he's really thinking. https://t.co/xZmqBwyrEa — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 29, 2022

HIS FACE! It is fantastic. It looks like he is trying to hold it together but may bust out in maniacal laughter at any moment.

Many others had fun with the facial expressions as well.

We are not really sure what she is doing. Impersonating a cat taking a bath while hacking up a hairball, or perhaps that sound of the 90s a dial-up modem connecting to the internet?

YUP. That is pretty much the face.

uh oh, when he gets angry he transforms into Mike Ehrmantrout — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 29, 2022

For those of you living under a rock, Mike Ehrmantrout is a character in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Apparently, a few people made the connection. There is a GIF of Mike in the tweet below if you need a reference.

bill joel looking at her like pic.twitter.com/kqUwa0zOWw — UMO (@UMO) August 29, 2022

There were some who just seemed to feel sorry for Billy Joel, and we tend to agree. Poor guy. He had to sit right next to that as it was happening.

In front of Billy Joel, whose career spanning from the early 1970s allowed him to witness the rise of Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Xtina and Adele. He’s seen it all. And he’s seeing this today. https://t.co/93HmvfsUl6 — Faizal Hamssin (@faizalhamssin) August 30, 2022

Of course, there had to be some Billy Joel music references when joining the fun and this was one of our favorites:

And just like that, Billy Joel regretted ever leaving Allentown. https://t.co/zWEwlAB7Q3 — Ms.Salty (@SaltyMom10) August 30, 2022

The tweet below had no words just the face and we still laughed, but the comment to the face is the best.

The day the piano man died inside. — Ms.Salty (@SaltyMom10) August 30, 2022

YES! Billy Joel, a music legend died a little inside that day, and let’s be honest, after we forced you to listen to that, you probably did too. We know we did, but the internet always finds a bright spot in all of the darkness so thanks to Billy Joel’s face for redeeming an otherwise miserable performance!

***

Editor’s Note:

