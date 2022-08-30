This week, teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo who is known for her transition from Disney Chanel TV starlet to the singer of her popular song Drivers License, got to perform onstage with the legendary Billy Joel. Normally, Twitchy team wouldn’t cover a random show like this one, but once you actually watch the performance and the responses we found on Twitter, you will understand why this one stood out as newsworthy.

The Variety report on the fiasco was very nice and polite.

Much more polite than the rest of Twitter and this editor are about to be.

Did you watch it? If so we recommend listening to something calming and pleasant before continuing just to avoid that horrible noise being in your head space for very long. It can only compare that to the noise you hear when those styrofoam coolers rub together on a long road trip and you can never adjust them correctly and you just keep hearing that awful noise over and over and over and … OK you get the point.

It was BAD.

And apparently, it was so bad that many took notice of Joel’s facial expressions that seemed to give his thoughts away.

HIS FACE! It is fantastic. It looks like he is trying to hold it together but may bust out in maniacal laughter at any moment.

Many others had fun with the facial expressions as well.

We are not really sure what she is doing. Impersonating a cat taking a bath while hacking up a hairball, or perhaps that sound of the 90s a dial-up modem connecting to the internet?

YUP. That is pretty much the face.

For those of you living under a rock, Mike Ehrmantrout is a character in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Apparently, a few people made the connection. There is a GIF of Mike in the tweet below if you need a reference.

There were some who just seemed to feel sorry for Billy Joel, and we tend to agree. Poor guy. He had to sit right next to that as it was happening.

Of course, there had to be some Billy Joel music references when joining the fun and this was one of our favorites:

The tweet below had no words just the face and we still laughed, but the comment to the face is the best.

YES!  Billy Joel, a music legend died a little inside that day, and let’s be honest, after we forced you to listen to that, you probably did too. We know we did, but the internet always finds a bright spot in all of the darkness so thanks to Billy Joel’s face for redeeming an otherwise miserable performance!

