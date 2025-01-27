Knee-Jerks: The Bulwark's Hatred of Trump Drives Them to Adopt Ridiculously Absurd Positions Like THIS

This writer used to be Never Trump, waaaay back in 2016. She had concerns about his ability to govern and whether or not he'd sell us out to Democrats. His first term was -- COVID aside -- decent. And COVID was an outlier. She voted for him in 2020, knowing Biden would be a disaster and again in 2024.

She never understood some of the so-called 'conservatives' who remain Never Trump while jettisoning every conservative position they once held. Like Jen Rubin or the folks at the Lincoln Project or the Bulwark.

Trump has broken their brains so hard that 99% of their current policy positions are simply reactionary: Trump supports X, so we'll support Y (even if they would otherwise support X).

Like this:

Conserving conservatism… by arguing men belong in women’s prisons and bathrooms. pic.twitter.com/qtCPHKu6hw — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 27, 2025

In what world does this make any sense?

The majority of Americans agree with Trump on trans issues: especially bathrooms, girls' sports, and 'gender-affirming care.' The Bulwark is the outlier here.

And only because they can't get over their blinding hatred of Trump.

I love when they do this. It’s so good lol — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 27, 2025

It truly is delicious.

If you're not plainly competent enough to know if you're a boy or a girl... — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 27, 2025

That tracks for the Bulwark crew.

It’s really amazing how we told that the trans stuff is really minor, not a big deal, just move along, nothing to see here, why do you care?



But, also, Trump’s orders touching on the issue will hurt the economy and “we all lose.” — John Carney (@carney) January 27, 2025

'It doesn't impact you' and 'We all lose' are diametrically opposed arguments.

Not interested in conserving whatever that brand of "conservatism" is. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) January 27, 2025

Yeah, we're good, thanks.

Giselle Donnelly wrote this insanity. He is a mentally ill 71 year old man pretending to be a woman. He was born Thomas Donnelly. We’re not conserving this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/Cfbw4HEB3b — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 27, 2025

Ah. Well, there it is.

Explains everything, really.

"If we don't defend the status quo of Jan. 1, 2025, how can we call ourselves conservatives?" — New Old Agenda (@NewOldAgenda) January 27, 2025

Bingo. Conserving the Democratic Party's platform.

And Trump's only been in office a week.

Imagine what the next four years will bring.

Well played.

I was going to say this article must be written by a man but then I remembered no actual men work at the Bulwark. https://t.co/YYUvj0NSQx — Paul Dykstra (@Padman4321) January 27, 2025

The irony is this was written by a man.

She stole David French's next column!! https://t.co/CO460tAIiE — The Goat (@Pebo4Real) January 27, 2025

'Men in women's restrooms is a blessing of liberty' -- David French, probably.

In what universe is the @BulwarkOnline a conservative publication? https://t.co/3Y7XykDa2T — Colin J. Smothers (@colinsmo) January 27, 2025

Not this one.