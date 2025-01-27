VIP
Knee-Jerks: The Bulwark's Hatred of Trump Drives Them to Adopt Ridiculously Absurd Positions Like THIS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on January 27, 2025
AngieArtist

This writer used to be Never Trump, waaaay back in 2016. She had concerns about his ability to govern and whether or not he'd sell us out to Democrats. His first term was -- COVID aside -- decent. And COVID was an outlier. She voted for him in 2020, knowing Biden would be a disaster and again in 2024.

She never understood some of the so-called 'conservatives' who remain Never Trump while jettisoning every conservative position they once held. Like Jen Rubin or the folks at the Lincoln Project or the Bulwark. 

Trump has broken their brains so hard that 99% of their current policy positions are simply reactionary: Trump supports X, so we'll support Y (even if they would otherwise support X).

Like this:

In what world does this make any sense?

The majority of Americans agree with Trump on trans issues: especially bathrooms, girls' sports, and 'gender-affirming care.' The Bulwark is the outlier here.

And only because they can't get over their blinding hatred of Trump.

It truly is delicious.

That tracks for the Bulwark crew.

'It doesn't impact you' and 'We all lose' are diametrically opposed arguments.

Yeah, we're good, thanks.

Ah. Well, there it is.

Explains everything, really.

Bingo. Conserving the Democratic Party's platform.

And Trump's only been in office a week.

Imagine what the next four years will bring.

Well played.

The irony is this was written by a man.

'Men in women's restrooms is a blessing of liberty' -- David French, probably.

Not this one.

