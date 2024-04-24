Biden Reminds Us After Signing $95 Billion Foreign Aid Bill That the US...
Dad Goes Off on Woke School Board Following Attack by Trans Student
Biden Often Sees Devastating Effects From Burning Fossil Fuels While Aboard His Personal...
Karol Markowicz BURIES Morning Mika's Florida Gaslighting With a Single Photograph
Latest Swing State Polls Show Biden Campaign's 'Economy's Great' Approach Backfiring Badly
People Sound Off on AOC's Condemnation of Police Enforcing the Law Against Protesters
Here's What Inspired the Most Catholic President Ever™ Joe Biden to Make the...
Joe Biden Posts a Video of President Donald Trump NOT Saying to Inject...
WATCH the Video That the House the Sergeant at Arms Wants to Fine...
Columbia Going to Remote Learning for the Remainder of the Semester
Biden Tells Huge Crowd of Supporters in Tampa That Florida Is in Play...
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? Ohio-Based Company Introduces Flamethrower Robot Dog
On Truth Social, Trump Assures His Second Term Will Be ‘Vitriolic’ and ‘Vengeful’
Leftist Loser Who Harassed Alec Baldwin LIES About Interaction, Gets Community Note Treatm...

Backpedal! Speaker Johnson Says Massie Won’t Be Fined, Made to Remove Video of Reps Waving Ukraine Flags

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on April 24, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yesterday, we told you about Rep. Thomas Massie being threatened with fines by the House Sergeant at Arms for posting a video of our congressional representatives waving Ukrainian flags on the House floor after voting to send $100 billion in aid to Ukraine (and elsewhere).

Advertisement

Here's that original tweet from Massie, talking about the threat of fines:

And now Speaker of the House Mike Johnson says this threat won't happen:

There shouldn't have been a threat in the first place.

Yep. Major backlash.

Weird how Massie was threatened with fines, but no one else.

Recommended

Karol Markowicz BURIES Morning Mika's Florida Gaslighting With a Single Photograph
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We need more explanation.

Pelosi probably wouldn't have backpedaled, but yes.

Lots of people don't believe Johnson.

That's the one.

Heh.

Inquiring minds want to know.

Especially if the Biden administration plans to declare a 'climate crisis' and limit our rights?

Advertisement

And stop spending money we don't have.

We're guessing no.

Even $5,000 isn't enough to cover our contempt for Congress.

Incredible, indeed.

We're governed by unserious people.

Tags: CONGRESS DEMOCRAT FINE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karol Markowicz BURIES Morning Mika's Florida Gaslighting With a Single Photograph
Grateful Calvin
Latest Swing State Polls Show Biden Campaign's 'Economy's Great' Approach Backfiring Badly
Doug P.
Biden Reminds Us After Signing $95 Billion Foreign Aid Bill That the US Border Still Isn't Secure
Doug P.
People Sound Off on AOC's Condemnation of Police Enforcing the Law Against Protesters
FuzzyChimp
WATCH the Video That the House the Sergeant at Arms Wants to Fine Rep. Massie for Sharing
Aaron Walker
WATCH: Dollar General Employee Could Not Care Less As Customer Harrasses Him for 'Misgendering'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Karol Markowicz BURIES Morning Mika's Florida Gaslighting With a Single Photograph Grateful Calvin
Advertisement