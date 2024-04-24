Backpedal! Speaker Johnson Says Massie Won’t Be Fined, Made to Remove Video of Reps Waving Ukraine Flags

Yesterday, we told you about Rep. Thomas Massie being threatened with fines by the House Sergeant at Arms for posting a video of our congressional representatives waving Ukrainian flags on the House floor after voting to send $100 billion in aid to Ukraine (and elsewhere).

Here's that original tweet from Massie, talking about the threat of fines:

Instead of fining democrats for waving flags, the House Sergeant at Arms just called and said I will be fined $500 if I don’t delete this video post.



Mike Johnson really wants to memory hole this betrayal of America. https://t.co/5DPWoo4cLw — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 23, 2024

And now Speaker of the House Mike Johnson says this threat won't happen:

Upon viewing Rep. Massie’s tweet, our team reached out to the Sergeant at Arms. I do not agree with this assessment and there will be no fine imposed on Rep. Massie. https://t.co/isqVHdVjUQ — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) April 23, 2024

There shouldn't have been a threat in the first place.

Yea because you can see the back lash 🤣 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) April 23, 2024

Yep. Major backlash.

Just admit you didn’t want to also have to fine the side you’re kissing up to: pic.twitter.com/5lqsCj5jYz — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) April 23, 2024

Weird how Massie was threatened with fines, but no one else.

Who exactly assessed this fine? Was it the sergeant at arms acting unilaterally?



Explanation is required here. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) April 23, 2024

We need more explanation.

This is exactly what Pelosi would've done to Massie.



There is no difference. — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 24, 2024

Pelosi probably wouldn't have backpedaled, but yes.

I don’t believe Speaker Johnson for a second.



The only reason he’s cancelling the fine against Massie is because of the outrage over it on social media.



Why should we believe Johnson?



He lied about releasing all the J6 footage and securing the border.



And he keeps funding… — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 23, 2024

Lots of people don't believe Johnson.

That's the one.

“After further review the penalty is declined. First down.” https://t.co/uH4fFqwPu0 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 24, 2024

Heh.

Will the Sergeant at Arms be fining those who waved a foreign flag on our House floor? https://t.co/PG5yLOD2yt — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 24, 2024

Inquiring minds want to know.

Yes, yes. That's great and all. So what are you doing to protect our civil rights? https://t.co/2Kw367sjFb — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) April 23, 2024

Especially if the Biden administration plans to declare a 'climate crisis' and limit our rights?

Good



Now secure our border. https://t.co/JzF6HIhPn4 — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 wishes y’all a blessed 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) April 23, 2024

And stop spending money we don't have.

Why would it ever be an issue? Does the Sergeant of Arms regularly demand tweets be deleted by members?

Cc: @RepThomasMassie https://t.co/R3rDo342L0 — LisaLou (@Lis_aLouu) April 23, 2024

We're guessing no.

Better make it $5,000, $500 won't cover the contempt I have for congress. https://t.co/q961eZblpq — Mr. ✘ (@GlomarResponder) April 24, 2024

Even $5,000 isn't enough to cover our contempt for Congress.

Is this what you're choosing to occupy your time with? Incredible. https://t.co/RewFmUXv0W — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 23, 2024

Incredible, indeed.

We're governed by unserious people.