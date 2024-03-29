How the Turntables: LeBron James, JLo and Other Celebs Have a Squatter Problem...
WATCH: 'Why Do We Have to Learn This?' Kids Are Getting Sick of the Pronoun Game

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 29, 2024
Twitter

Maybe there's hope for the future after all. After years of having LGBTQ+ pronouns and nonsense forced on them, some kids are starting to question this entire thing.

GOOD. It's about time.

So proud of those kids.

No, it's not. Except for small enclaves of Leftist insanity, this is not how the world is changing.

That's where we are, certainly.

Remember when the Left said if we just eschewed religion and embraced science, we'd have a better, brighter world?

Yeah, now we have 57 genders and say men can have babies.

So much enlightenment.

Exactly.

This has become a religion.

No, it's regression.

Of course not. Math and reading are tools of white supremacists, don'tcha know?

Good. The sooner this ends, the better.

Laugh hard.

And failing, if those kids are any indication.

Yes they do.

We know who our money's on.

Yes, they are.

***

