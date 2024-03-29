WATCH: 'Why Do We Have to Learn This?' Kids Are Getting Sick of the Pronoun Game

Maybe there's hope for the future after all. After years of having LGBTQ+ pronouns and nonsense forced on them, some kids are starting to question this entire thing.

Advertisement

GOOD. It's about time.

Even the kids are getting tired of this foolishness 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Fy9xOdPhDn — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) March 29, 2024

So proud of those kids.

"This is how the world is changing"? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 29, 2024

No, it's not. Except for small enclaves of Leftist insanity, this is not how the world is changing.

Entropy- lack of order or predictability; gradual decline into disorder.



This is where we find ourselves. The opposite of progress. — Paula-K (@shadowop) March 29, 2024

That's where we are, certainly.

The world is not progressing…it’s getting dragged down by a very small fraction of society. History will show what’s on the horizon. — TheDamnSkippy (@TheDamnSkippy) March 29, 2024

Remember when the Left said if we just eschewed religion and embraced science, we'd have a better, brighter world?

Yeah, now we have 57 genders and say men can have babies.

So much enlightenment.

#Resist!



No, ma'am, this is not "how the world is changing". It certainly isn't progress.



This is ancient, unscientific, cult-religious gobbledygook. You are not a "Zir" because there's no such thing as "Zirs". There are males and females. You don't get to pick which you are. — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant🇺🇸🐘 (@TheElephantsKid) March 29, 2024

Exactly.

This has become a religion.

I can’t believe that’s a real classroom. This isn’t progression in any sense. — BlahBlahBlah (@LovesDogsandUSA) March 29, 2024

No, it's regression.

Was any true curriculum taught that day? — Crystal, missing 1 hero & grateful to have another (@hockeynut516) March 29, 2024

Of course not. Math and reading are tools of white supremacists, don'tcha know?

It's fast becoming a joke among our youth. — Craig - NRA Deplorable Cult 45 member #MAGA (@kraigr_IVU) March 29, 2024

Good. The sooner this ends, the better.

LOL. GO, KIDS!!!



Laugh at this idiot lady! https://t.co/HDCVDzAZ9t — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 29, 2024

Laugh hard.

Look what these people are doing to our children. https://t.co/wjmsd9mu4Q — Geri Ricci (@RicciGeri) March 29, 2024

And failing, if those kids are any indication.

Kids need to fight this bull$hit indoctrination with every fiber of their being. https://t.co/qgqZpbr5au — Isaac Revonoc #IFBAP (@RecompenseofGod) March 29, 2024

Yes they do.

Learn to hate these people. They are poisoning the minds of our children. Meanwhile, Chinese 9th graders are conquering Calculus II and nary a bio pronoun in sight.



Who will run the world in 30 years? https://t.co/1QOfwTuowl — Dr. Baba Yaga (@thdivewhisperer) March 29, 2024

Advertisement

We know who our money's on.

Even kids are getting fed up with the Marxist revolution. https://t.co/beUyuHGpU3 — Nick Kruge (@nick_kruge) March 29, 2024

Yes, they are.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!