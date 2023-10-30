Trump Says You’re A Loser If You Thought He’d Get Mexico To Pay For The Border Wall

So this is a development.

Donald Trump campaigned on building a wall and getting Mexico to pay for it. Part of why Trump won in 2016 was his stance on immigration and the border wall.

Then yesterday, he comes out and says if you believed him, you're a 'loser'. No, really, watch:

Trump says you’re a loser if you expected him to get Mexico to pay for “a piece of the wall.” pic.twitter.com/d4LoKJwsN2 — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) October 29, 2023

That's certainly a change.

Insulting Republican governors, giving the middle finger to voters, telling people not to vote, calling people that believe him losers. Is this guy even trying to win? Who would vote for him? https://t.co/ieyeUe48gF — Wojtek (@Wojtek11993399) October 29, 2023

It is very insulting, especially to his base who have been extremely loyal to him.

MAGA, he’s calling you losers for believing him, just saying. You trusted him; that doesn’t mean you’re a loser, it means he is — Judy Keen, #TeamSanity, #DeSantis2024 (@jkzoie) October 29, 2023

This is a great point.

He’s mocking every last one of you that believed him the first time. https://t.co/Py4XYS1bzq — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) October 29, 2023

Yes he is.

Trump thinks you’re a loser if you believed in his signature 2016 promise https://t.co/0fHdcuLEVA — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) October 30, 2023

It was his signature 2016 promise and if you believed him, he's calling you a loser.

Here trump is calling me a loser for believing he could get Mexico to pay for the wall.



Why would anyone take another campaign promise of his seriously? https://t.co/YMEQG48zSI — Corey Inganamort (@TheBirdWords) October 29, 2023

That's a very good question. Will he call voters losers if they believe the promises he's making in this campaign?

This is literally calling his diehard supporters idiots for taking him at his word.



Some of those same people get furious at me for pointing out that Trump routinely says stupid sh*t that they shouldn't believe or take to heart.

Here he is telling you, directly. https://t.co/SE16ISUrpb — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) October 30, 2023

He's being very direct here.

You need to share this clip with every Trump preferrer in your life.



The entire infrastructure propping him up is fake. https://t.co/du0uJUDB89 — Max (@MaxNordau) October 30, 2023

Maybe it'll change minds. But he's still up in the polls, so maybe it won't. Who knows at this point.

Yes, I expect politicians to deliver on their campaign promises. https://t.co/vik60vXQTW — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge 🧀 (@wiz_political) October 29, 2023

They so rarely do, maybe it's why people are jaded.

It was literally a campaign promise.



Calling people who believed your promises "losers" is the most absurd campaign strategy I've seen yet. https://t.co/x2CoZqSHmP — Paul Herrin (@pushingback_pod) October 30, 2023

But, once again, he's leading all the polls so we have no idea what the electorate is thinking.

So wait, now Trump is saying there was never a way to get Mexico to pay for the wall? But didn't he promise they would? Was that like his promise that he'd lock Hillary up? https://t.co/0QntSmPOQ9 — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) October 29, 2023

He didn't fulfill that promise either, and now it seems like it's come back to bite him in the butt.

Trump's current pitch is "can you believe there were people dumb enough to believe me?"



That is a real winning message https://t.co/rOFZYM6kUd — Nunca Trumpismo (@NeverTrumpTexan) October 30, 2023

In a normal election cycle, this would be his 47% moment. But this is not a normal cycle.

He's mocking you to your face, Trumpists. Aren't you tired of it yet? https://t.co/vsyJBzGhaO — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) October 29, 2023

Some of us are. We were tired of it in 2021.

How does that saying go again…



Fool me once, shame on you.



Fool me twice, shame on me. https://t.co/71QtO3Pz0t — Gloria Taylor (@Glo_Tay) October 29, 2023

Exactly. Don't get fooled again.

***

