Trump Says You’re A Loser If You Thought He’d Get Mexico To Pay For The Border Wall

Amy Curtis  |  11:30 PM on October 30, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

So this is a development.

Donald Trump campaigned on building a wall and getting Mexico to pay for it. Part of why Trump won in 2016 was his stance on immigration and the border wall. 

Then yesterday, he comes out and says if you believed him, you're a 'loser'. No, really, watch:

That's certainly a change.

It is very insulting, especially to his base who have been extremely loyal to him.

This is a great point.

Yes he is. 

It was his signature 2016 promise and if you believed him, he's calling you a loser.

That's a very good question. Will he call voters losers if they believe the promises he's making in this campaign?

He's being very direct here.

Maybe it'll change minds. But he's still up in the polls, so maybe it won't. Who knows at this point.

They so rarely do, maybe it's why people are jaded.

But, once again, he's leading all the polls so we have no idea what the electorate is thinking.

He didn't fulfill that promise either, and now it seems like it's come back to bite him in the butt.

In a normal election cycle, this would be his 47% moment. But this is not a normal cycle.

Some of us are. We were tired of it in 2021.

Exactly. Don't get fooled again.

***

