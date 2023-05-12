Last night we got the news from John Hoge:

Mr. Hoge likes to refer to court cases that vindicate the Second Amendment as ‘Civil Rights’ victories. And logically, speaking, they are. The right to bear arms is rightfully considered one of the basic civil rights of Americans. As stated by Mr. Hoge:

Judge Robert E. Payne of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia granted the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment today in Fraser, et al. v. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, et al. He found that the prohibition on 18-to-20-year-olds buying handguns violates the Second Amendment and ‘cannot stand.’

This is one of many cases that renewed challenges to often long-standing gun restrictions in the wake of New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn, Inc. v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022). To understand how gloriously disruptive Bruen was, it helps to understand a little about the recent history of Second Amendment litigation. Prior to Bruen many courts had adopted a two-step approach:

At the first step, the government may justify its regulation by ‘establish[ing] that the challenged law regulates activity falling out-side the scope of the right as originally understood.’ … At the second step, courts often analyze ‘how close the law comes to the core of the Second Amendment right and the severity of the law’s burden on that right.’

(citations removed). Lower courts, often utterly hostile to the Second Amendment would frequently admit it failed the first step, but then rely solely on the second step of the analysis to justify upholding a gun regulation. In Bruen, the Court said they should only use the first step. So suddenly, those hostile lower courts got the proverbial legs cut out from under them.

This story naturally got praise from advocates of gun freedom:

Indeed, an 18 year old can be a cop or a soldier, so it seems illogical to say they are categorically prohibited from carrying a gun.

Indeed, Mao got it:

Trending

That’s why China has some of the strictest gun control in the world:

CNN seems to think China has the right idea but accidentally shows they do not:

China swung in the other direction [from America’s tradition of gun freedom], deciding that an armed public posed a threat to safety and stability in the still-fragile, newly won country. For Communist Party leaders, weapons were a means of revolution, with Chairman Mao Zedong famously declaring in 1927: ‘Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.’

Just two years after the People’s Republic was founded, the government implemented measures prohibiting citizens from buying, selling or privately manufacturing guns. Several smaller ministries had passed gun control laws over the years – but the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, in which the Chinese military crushed protests led by college students in Beijing with deadly force, marked a tipping point.

It goes on to discuss how, after the Tiananmen Square massacre, China has subsequently made it almost impossible for most private citizens to own a gun, let alone carry it, with few exceptions. Because political power comes from the barrel of a gun. In America, the people have the guns. In China, the government makes sure the people do not have the guns or the power.

And it certainly makes it easier to for China commit genocide against a hated minority:

Back to reactions to yesterday’s ruling:

In fact, revolutionary soldiers and militia members were known to be as young as fourteen.

Going up against the Fourth Circuit, maybe not. But then the Supreme Court gets the final say.

Because criminals check people’s ID before attacking them? ‘Hey, lady, I was going to rape you, but I just learned you turn 21 next week, so I guess I’ll wait,’ said no criminal ever.

Even if it was outdated, the courts can’t just ignore it. And it’s not outdated. The threat of tyranny is evergreen.

One person noted it was inconvenient for a proposal in Texas to raise the age of purchase to 21:

(Weird, that a simple link to the Bloomberg story is being marked as “sensitive.”)

Indeed, a number of people asked if it applied nationwide. The court is not entirely clear. We believe it doesn’t yet, but the court has stated that it might turn the case into a class action suit, which could potentially apply far beyond the Eastern District of Virginia—which is why it might end up being a victory for all Americans (if they are of the right age).

Respectfully, it just means that the current age limit of twenty-one is too high. There is little question that the law can prevent, for instance, nine-year-olds from carrying.

So … one can’t bear arms until they are 41?

Scalia and Thomas never said there couldn’t be any laws restricting guns, and neither did Judge Payne.

There’s no constitutional right to drink.

Finally, one person also noted how funny it was that Bloomberg Law was their source:

Somewhere, Michael Bloomberg is seething in anger. And every time he seethes in anger, liberty is safer.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BloombergConstitutioncourtsEastern District of Virginialawright to bear armsSecond Amendment