Yesterday, pro-abort feminist crusader Jill Filipovic proclaimed that “having children is one of the worst things you can do for the planet,” so we should try to have fewer to “conserve resources.” She was rightly slapped around for that one.

But as it turns out, her zealotry for sparing the earth from the scourge of children actually has a useful role: highlighting the Left’s logical inconsistency and hypocrisy. Jonah Goldberg summed it up perfectly:

Ever notice how environmentalists are the only ideological faction the left permits to hector women about their reproductive choices? — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) July 12, 2017

Amazing how that works, isn’t it?

