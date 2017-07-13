Totally objective and professional CNN just couldn’t resist taking a swipe at Ted Cruz with regard to his amendment to the newest version of the Senate GOP’s health care plan:

Ted Cruz’s so-called Consumer Freedom amendment to be included in new health care plan https://t.co/tVdbp7JNOh pic.twitter.com/QuvubJXSyR — CNN (@CNN) July 13, 2017

What’s this “so-called” stuff about?

For the record, Cruz is not impressed by CNN’s tweet:

Weird… my search for tweets from CNN mentioning the “so-called Affordable Care Act” turned up no results. https://t.co/fizqTwu9uy https://t.co/hT2GxI3pff — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2017

He’s right, you know:

Funny, that.

Rekt 😂 — Boba Van Halen (@BVH5150) July 13, 2017

Yep.

For those wondering why people don't like CNN, this is one more example. There's no journalistic reason for them to add the "so-called" bit. — A Kermode Bear (@AKermodeBear) July 13, 2017

Some might argue that there’s no journalistic reason for CNN to do a lot of the things they do.

Yet plenty of references to "Affordable Care Act" w/out the so-called.Sometimes bias is so in your face it's amazing https://t.co/TUSRFY9iT7 https://t.co/UrGkI8vOKG — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) July 13, 2017