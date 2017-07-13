Totally objective and professional CNN just couldn’t resist taking a swipe at Ted Cruz with regard to his amendment to the newest version of the Senate GOP’s health care plan:

What’s this “so-called” stuff about?

For the record, Cruz is not impressed by CNN’s tweet:

He’s right, you know:

Funny, that.

Yep.

Some might argue that there’s no journalistic reason for CNN to do a lot of the things they do.

