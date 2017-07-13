Totally objective and professional CNN just couldn’t resist taking a swipe at Ted Cruz with regard to his amendment to the newest version of the Senate GOP’s health care plan:
Ted Cruz’s so-called Consumer Freedom amendment to be included in new health care plan https://t.co/tVdbp7JNOh pic.twitter.com/QuvubJXSyR
— CNN (@CNN) July 13, 2017
What’s this “so-called” stuff about?
So-called? That's what it's called. https://t.co/PbMhMscXvg
— Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) July 13, 2017
For the record, Cruz is not impressed by CNN’s tweet:
Weird… my search for tweets from CNN mentioning the “so-called Affordable Care Act” turned up no results. https://t.co/fizqTwu9uy https://t.co/hT2GxI3pff
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2017
He’s right, you know:
Funny, that.
— RedState (@RedState) July 13, 2017
🔥🔥🔥
— Caltunes24 (@CTunes3) July 13, 2017
Rekt 😂
— Boba Van Halen (@BVH5150) July 13, 2017
— Deana (@Rogue_40) July 13, 2017
— Jason M (@JasonSMoonen) July 13, 2017
Yep.
For those wondering why people don't like CNN, this is one more example. There's no journalistic reason for them to add the "so-called" bit.
— A Kermode Bear (@AKermodeBear) July 13, 2017
Some might argue that there’s no journalistic reason for CNN to do a lot of the things they do.
Yet plenty of references to "Affordable Care Act" w/out the so-called.Sometimes bias is so in your face it's amazing https://t.co/TUSRFY9iT7 https://t.co/UrGkI8vOKG
— Philip Klein (@philipaklein) July 13, 2017
This stuff might seem small, but it adds up. This is how news organizations lose credibility with a lot of Americans. https://t.co/OrNy4y8kyj
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 13, 2017