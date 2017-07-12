As Twitchy told you earlier, pro-abort feminist Jill Filipovic thinks people need to have fewer children to “conserve resources.” Because the best way to save our planet is to get rid of as many people as possible.

So, if that’s the case …

GOP healthcare plan will save the planet by killing millions. https://t.co/8pyrNRZyAl — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 12, 2017

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have been particularly emphatic about the GOP health care bill’s inevitable death toll. So they — along with Filipovic and her ilk — should be all over the GOP plan!

Brilliant point — Doc Herv Nerbler (@Dr_Herv_Nerbler) July 12, 2017

