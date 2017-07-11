As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump Jr. released the “full email chain” at the center of the New York Times report on his meeting with a Kremlin-linked attorney.

Reminder: Don Jr. tweeted screenshots of the email only when a NY Times story on it was imminent. Throughout the ordeal he's only reacted. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 11, 2017

Well, now, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taking credit for Trump Jr.’s decision:

Full doc: Trump Jr email chain about meeting Russian lawyer promising info on Clinton-Russian dealings Part 2 here: https://t.co/Zur4OY8tnz https://t.co/fnQD0NzEJf — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) July 11, 2017

Contacted Trump Jr this morning on why he should publish his emails (i.e with us). Two hours later, does it himself: https://t.co/FzCttGSyr6 — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 11, 2017

More:

(1/3) I argued that his enemies have it–so why not the public? His enemies will just milk isolated phrases for weeks or months… — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 11, 2017

(2/3) with their own context, spin and according to their own strategic timetable. Better to be transparent and have the full context.. — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 11, 2017

(3/3) but would have been safer for us to publish it anonymously sourced. By publishing it himself it is easier to submit as evidence. — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 11, 2017

Uhh — FleedomSocks (@fleedomsocks) July 11, 2017

Oh dear — Mrs Wooginowski (@wooginowski) July 11, 2017

The presidents son and an anti-American activist who works on behalf of Russia have each other's contact. Huh. https://t.co/OETufFgiox — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 11, 2017

so y'all email a lot or….? https://t.co/0TGdWflWHn — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) July 11, 2017

I'm assuming this is not the first time you've emailed him then. How long has he been a contact? — John L. Roberson (@jlr_1969) July 11, 2017

How long have you guys been in communication? — JD (@joeldav77) July 11, 2017

Did you contact by phone or email? And where did you get his contact information? https://t.co/zsalHQEazO — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 11, 2017

How did you know how to reach him? https://t.co/8LQpevEGKn — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) July 11, 2017

Julian Assange has Don Jr.'s direct contact? https://t.co/8ADNJShpk8 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 11, 2017

Why are you in contact with the Trump gang? — DAVID (@DIG60) July 11, 2017

that's what this story needed. — Brian Crano (@briancrano) July 11, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

