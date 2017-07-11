As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump Jr. released the “full email chain” at the center of the New York Times report on his meeting with a Kremlin-linked attorney.
Reminder: Don Jr. tweeted screenshots of the email only when a NY Times story on it was imminent. Throughout the ordeal he's only reacted.
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 11, 2017
Well, now, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taking credit for Trump Jr.’s decision:
Full doc: Trump Jr email chain about meeting Russian lawyer promising info on Clinton-Russian dealings
Part 2 here: https://t.co/Zur4OY8tnz https://t.co/fnQD0NzEJf
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) July 11, 2017
Contacted Trump Jr this morning on why he should publish his emails (i.e with us). Two hours later, does it himself: https://t.co/FzCttGSyr6
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 11, 2017
More:
(1/3) I argued that his enemies have it–so why not the public? His enemies will just milk isolated phrases for weeks or months…
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 11, 2017
(2/3) with their own context, spin and according to their own strategic timetable. Better to be transparent and have the full context..
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 11, 2017
(3/3) but would have been safer for us to publish it anonymously sourced. By publishing it himself it is easier to submit as evidence.
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 11, 2017
— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) July 11, 2017
The presidents son and an anti-American activist who works on behalf of Russia have each other's contact. Huh. https://t.co/OETufFgiox
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 11, 2017
so y'all email a lot or….? https://t.co/0TGdWflWHn
— Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) July 11, 2017
I'm assuming this is not the first time you've emailed him then. How long has he been a contact?
— John L. Roberson (@jlr_1969) July 11, 2017
How long have you guys been in communication?
— JD (@joeldav77) July 11, 2017
Did you contact by phone or email? And where did you get his contact information? https://t.co/zsalHQEazO
— Matt Viser (@mviser) July 11, 2017
How did you know how to reach him? https://t.co/8LQpevEGKn
— Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) July 11, 2017
Julian Assange has Don Jr.'s direct contact? https://t.co/8ADNJShpk8
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 11, 2017
Why are you in contact with the Trump gang?
— DAVID (@DIG60) July 11, 2017
Did we mention that this is a huge mess?
Nothing matters. https://t.co/NEgjZXz0KF
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 11, 2017
