As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump Jr. released the “full email chain” at the center of the New York Times report on his meeting with a Kremlin-linked attorney.

Well, now, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taking credit for Trump Jr.’s decision:

More:

Hmmm.

What is even happening right now?

Did we mention that this is a huge mess?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

