Tim Kaine is taking a stand against the Senate GOP’s health care strategy. Bold:
RT if you want Senate Republicans to start over and work with Democrats on a bipartisan plan to improve the health care system
— Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) July 11, 2017
Where to begin? This seems like a good place:
Improve it from what? What's wrong with it? https://t.co/Jj9AgrC4Pl
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2017
I thought Obamacare was going to improve the healthcare system
— Bobby From The Bronx (@newkingofmedia) July 11, 2017
We thought Obamacare was gonna save all the lives and make everything better!
So you're saying Obamacare needs improving?
— Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) July 11, 2017
Oh but i thought obamacare was peeerfect!
— CNN Talent Scout (@FAKE_NEWS_siren) July 11, 2017
I thought you guys thought Obamacare was a good plan?? #insanity
— RealMrBill (@Real_MrBill) July 11, 2017
Gee, it’s almost as if the Democrats pimped and rammed through a garbage law that was doomed to fail.
Aren't the Senate democrats the ones who screwed it all up?
— Jamie (@JamieTGriffin) July 11, 2017
So you admit Obamacare sucks.
— Dennis Cartolano (@Solaryellow731) July 11, 2017
Welcome to the party, pal.
Oh, and by the way, as far as bipartisanship goes …
You mean how Dems worked with Reps on Obamacare?? Oh wait …
— Gary Fleming (@gfleming66) July 11, 2017