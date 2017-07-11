Tim Kaine is taking a stand against the Senate GOP’s health care strategy. Bold:

RT if you want Senate Republicans to start over and work with Democrats on a bipartisan plan to improve the health care system — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) July 11, 2017

Where to begin? This seems like a good place:

Improve it from what? What's wrong with it? https://t.co/Jj9AgrC4Pl — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2017

I thought Obamacare was going to improve the healthcare system — Bobby From The Bronx (@newkingofmedia) July 11, 2017

We thought Obamacare was gonna save all the lives and make everything better!

So you're saying Obamacare needs improving? — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) July 11, 2017

Oh but i thought obamacare was peeerfect! — CNN Talent Scout (@FAKE_NEWS_siren) July 11, 2017

I thought you guys thought Obamacare was a good plan?? #insanity — RealMrBill (@Real_MrBill) July 11, 2017

Gee, it’s almost as if the Democrats pimped and rammed through a garbage law that was doomed to fail.

Aren't the Senate democrats the ones who screwed it all up? — Jamie (@JamieTGriffin) July 11, 2017

So you admit Obamacare sucks. — Dennis Cartolano (@Solaryellow731) July 11, 2017

Welcome to the party, pal.

Oh, and by the way, as far as bipartisanship goes …