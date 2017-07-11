Doesn’t Joan Walsh have anything better to do?

More from the Washington Times:

MSNBC political analyst and self-described liberal feminist Joan Walsh slammed Ivanka Trump’s dress choice when she briefly sat in for President Trump at the G-20 summit in Germany, suggesting that the “incredibly ornamental” pink dress signaled the unserious role women will play in the Trump administration.

…

“I don’t mean to sound sexist, it can be dangerous to comment on what women wear, but the fact that she sat in for her father in a dress that was so incredibly ornamental was such a contradiction in terms,” Ms. Walsh told MSNBC host Thomas Roberts on Sunday, in remarks first flagged by Newsbusters.

“And I think that what we see is that in patriarchal, authoritarian societies, daughters have great value — they are property,” she said. “And the message that she is sending about her own value, about her place in the White House, and about the place of women in this administration, I think, are really, pretty frightening.”