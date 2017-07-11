Doesn’t Joan Walsh have anything better to do?
MSNBC’s Joan Walsh slams Ivanka Trump’s ‘girlie’ G-20 attire: ‘Not a dress that’s made for work’ https://t.co/qVumP5m0KT @washtimes
— Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) July 11, 2017
More from the Washington Times:
MSNBC political analyst and self-described liberal feminist Joan Walsh slammed Ivanka Trump’s dress choice when she briefly sat in for President Trump at the G-20 summit in Germany, suggesting that the “incredibly ornamental” pink dress signaled the unserious role women will play in the Trump administration.
…
“I don’t mean to sound sexist, it can be dangerous to comment on what women wear, but the fact that she sat in for her father in a dress that was so incredibly ornamental was such a contradiction in terms,” Ms. Walsh told MSNBC host Thomas Roberts on Sunday, in remarks first flagged by Newsbusters.
“And I think that what we see is that in patriarchal, authoritarian societies, daughters have great value — they are property,” she said. “And the message that she is sending about her own value, about her place in the White House, and about the place of women in this administration, I think, are really, pretty frightening.”
Oh.
When political analyst have nothing to analyse, they create an imaginary dress code and analyse what people are wearing and diss them 4 it
— Stephen Knight (@snknight1968) July 11, 2017
Speaking of imaginary dress codes …
WTF, weren't they complaining about "Republican" dress codes last week?
— Tyler 🌎 (@TCoop6231) July 11, 2017
Right after they got so assblasted about "Paul Ryan's dress code"? Lulz.
— James Bro-bot (@BioMechGinger) July 11, 2017
Yep! It was only last week that liberals and feminists were freaking out over a longstanding (read: in existence before that tyrant Paul Ryan came along) dress code barring sleeveless dresses and blouses in the Speaker’s lobby.
But, but, but…handmaiden! https://t.co/BHdvsa1f7L
— AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) July 11, 2017
Remember when we were careening toward Handmaid's Tale because bare shoulders haven't been allowed in the Speaker's lobby for 100+ years? https://t.co/FLFqZBNtan
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 11, 2017
It was “The Handmaid’s Tale” come to life!
If she dressed in one made for work, they would have slammed her for not wearing something more casual.
— Steve Cramer (@remarcable1) July 11, 2017
Feminists like Joan Walsh need to make up their damn minds. Or better yet, just keep their bitterness to themselves.
She is professional and feminine. It's a hard concept for feminists to grasp. 🙄
— Embrasse Le Chat 🐱 (@SHeatherly777) July 11, 2017
This is so low it's pathetic.
— Cheri-OK! (@cherilboyer) July 11, 2017
"I don't mean to sound sexist" Actually, yes you do, Joan. You come off more as a mean girl than any kind of "feminist". Grow up.
— Dave Rils (@DRils) July 11, 2017